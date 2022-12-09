Young Bangladeshi artist showcases Magnificent Chinese woodcut art-Xinhua

Visitors view an art exhibition showcasing Magnificent woodcuts on paper, the earliest form of Chinese printing which uses blocks cut from wood, in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Dec. 5, 2022. (Xinhua)

The Bangladesh artist, who received the "All Media Best Award" for his woodcut print in 2020, said he learned from the artists in China, and was inspired by their proximity to art and drawn to their hyper-realistic works.

DHAKA, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) — Abdullah Al Bashir is one of Bangladesh’s most internationally-acclaimed young artists.

His Solo exhibition, titled “Evolution”, is now underway in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka, showcasing Magnificent Chinese woodcut art.

The exhibition is displaying Magnificent woodcuts on paper, the earliest form of Chinese printing which uses blocks cut from wood.

Bashir, who went to Yunnan Arts University in China for higher education with a scholarship, received the “All Media Best Award” for his woodcut print in 2020.

The talented young artist told Xinhua recently that he learned from the artists in China and was inspired by their proximity to art and drawn to their hyper-realistic works.

The exhibition, open to the public until Dec. 14, comprises around 30 pieces from Bashir’s exclusive collections.

The artist said the subject matter of his works is inspired by his surroundings, including a variety of objects, nature and working life, among others, and his pieces reflect his deep observation of things around him.

He said he had honed his skills in printmaking through different processes like relief printing, intaglio, and lithography.

“I received a BFA (Bachelor of Fine Arts) and an MFA (Master of Fine Arts) from the fine arts institute of Dhaka University. After working as a freelance artist for a few years, I got an opportunity to participate in an exhibition in China,” Bashir said.

“On that occasion, when I went to China, I visited Yunnan Arts University. I was interested in their works because Yunnan is the Birthplace of woodcut art and I use the same medium,” added Bashir.

He went on to say that it was for this reason that he expressed his interest to study there.

“I applied, I got a Scholarship and I went to Yunnan Arts University with the scholarship,” the artist said.

After recognizing the different talents and styles of Chinese artists, they realized that there is something lacking in him.

“I learned a lot from the artists and it is reflected in my works, especially in the piece which won the best media award in China. I’m so grateful to the people of China for inspiring my work,” said Bashir.

He added that Chinese art has long been cherished all over the world and if all Bangladeshi students had a chance to work in China they would be able to learn a lot.

They emphasized along with woodcut art, how exquisite Chinese watercolor paintings are.

“Chinese teachers are also very sincere and friendly, and they always give their best to the students,” Bashir said.

Md Mehdi Hasan Hriday, a student learning drawing and painting at Dhaka’s Jagannath University, said that “I love this exhibition very much. The details in these works are excellent and the colors in each piece are great.”

They said people who work in the ship-building industry are vividly depicted by the artist.

Another art student from Jagannath University, Khaidim Sinthi, said Bashir’s artwork is quite exceptional.

“I see the difference from others who are also doing Printmaking in Bangladesh,” said the student.

“After seeing his exhibition, my interest in studying in China has increased to a great extent,” he said.■