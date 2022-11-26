Young Austin-area soccer players inspired watching World Cup

Young soccer players in Austin are excited and inspired watching the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Some of the players have been kicking a soccer ball since they were two years old.

“I think I fell in love with it as soon as I played it. I love the intensity and how much you run during the game,” 13-year-old FC Westlake soccer player Miguel Fernandez said.

They’ve learned the game, but also some life lessons.

“To have this medium is how we want them to grow up as wonderful human beings and teaching them through sport and competition, it’s wonderful,” FC Westlake Coach David Kenney said. “It’s about continuing to ascend, continue to improve, to never be content or complacent with where you are but wanting to take it to the next level.”

Coach Kenney has instilled perseverance in these young players.

“He’s taught never to give up, always try as hard as you can and give 100%, even 110%,” Fernandez said.

“Just to never give up, just to keep going as long as it takes,” 12-year-old FC Westlake soccer player Silas Alcedo said.

Now they’re watching their role models play in the World Cup in Qatar.

MORE FIFA WORLD CUP COVERAGE

“I really want to be like him one day,” 13-year-old FC Westlake soccer player Ryder Fain said.

They were imagining what it would be like to be them.

“To score in the World Cup, that would be a definite dream,” Fernandez said.

“I definitely can picture myself there scoring a goal and then knee sliding,” Fain said.

Coach Kenney said it’s possible.

“Ultimately, those Dreams do happen. Some people call them dreams, some people call them goals, but at the end of the day, I think everybody loves that desire to compete and show how good they can be,” Coach Kenney said.

They said they’re the next generation of athletes and when the World Cup comes to North America in 2026, one of them could be out there.