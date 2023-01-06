Young Artist Spotlight: MOCA and Heart of LA program gets preview of Grand Av Arts/Bunker Hill station artwork

Metro Art commissioned Grand Av Arts/Bunker Hill station artist, Pearl C. Hsiung, recently led an art-making workshop where budding young artists had a unique look into High Prismaticher new artwork at the station.

Hsiung started the morning by sharing the influences that informed her design the 61-foot tall glass mosaic mural. Other Highlights of the day were a bird’s eye preview of High Prismatic from MOCA’s rooftop, a tour of the current Henry Taylor exhibition led by the MOCA education team and a hands-on art workshop with Hsiung.

The event—a collaboration between Subway Artthe MOCA Teen Programand Heart of Los Angeles— was Hosted at MOCA Grand Avenue.

The Prismatic Self-Portraits workshop encouraged teens to connect art, place and personal identity through abstract portraiture. As the group worked on their self-portraits, they reflected on the forces that have shaped their own lives. Colors and proportions were assigned to the ‘shaping forces’ in their lives, which included family, ancestry, migrations, media and society.

A few of the completed Prismatic Self-Portraits.

The workshop took place on the 6th floor of the MOCA, overlooking the Bunker Hill neighborhood and allowing the teens to safely see High Prismatic and the underground construction site from above.

Students used color paper, markers, scissors and glue to create theirs Prismatic Self-Portraits.

Artist Pearl C. Hsiung takes a photo with a few HOLA students.

High Prismatic is one of seven new site-specific, integrated artworks for the three new stations that are part of the Regional Connector Transit Project.

