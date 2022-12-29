Young artist again Featured at Tejon Outlets | Photos

Cesar Martinez Jr. admits he becomes “obsessed” with the symbols he uses in his art. That Obsession has again led to another exhibit at a major art gallery in which the art of the 19-year-old artist from Porterville will be featured.

For the second straight year Martinez will have an exhibit at the Big Dog Arts gallery at the Outlets at Tejon Ranch near the Grapevine. Martinez had an exhibit earlier this year that began in February and his exhibit in 2023 is scheduled to open on January 21 at the gallery. Martinez said the length of the show is still to be determined.

“It went very well,” said Martinez about last year’s exhibit. “It was very successful.”

When describing his art that will be Featured in his upcoming exhibit beginning next month, Martinez said, “it’s like a mixture.”

And he said about the two symbols that run through his art to be Featured in the exhibit — horns and an electricity Bowl — “I sort of obsessed about.”

While Martinez normally works on larger spaces for his art, this exhibit will feature mainly smaller pieces of art on canvasses, although some of his larger works will be Featured as well. “Most of my art is very large,” Martinez said.

But Martinez said this year’s exhibit will feature smaller pieces that can more easily be shown in homes. “We wanted to do something that’s more accessible to people,” Martinez said. “I was OK with it.”

When Martinez told us he was talking about himself and Bird Dog Arts owner Dave Gordon, who invited him back to do another exhibit.

Martinez said Gordon “pretty much gave me the freedom to do whatever I want. They eventually gave me these 15 canvases and said do whatever you want and take as much time as you need. Just get it done. I’m very grateful.”

He said he used horns as a symbol for his art because animals are born with horns and have no choice while when a person is seen with horns that person is seen as evil. But he said his art depicts “not everything’s that cut and simple.”

They said using the electricity Bowl as a symbol represented “power.” “I can use it in so many ways,” said Martinez about power, including in a way in which it’s taken away and in a way that depicts the effort to gain power.

Martinez also has his own studio on Mill just off of Hockett and he said he wants Porterville to be — and is becoming — known for its art like bigger cities.

“I think Porterville should be open to that kind of art,” he said. “I’m very surprised about the positive feedback I’ve gotten from my hometown.”

Martinez said his art is easy to understand. His love for art began when he was a student at Monache.

One of the highlights of his young, budding career was having a piece of his art purchased by Stewart and Lynda Resnick, who have built an empire in the billions of dollars. Their franchise based in north Kern County owns such products as Wonderful pistachios, Halos mandarin oranges, Pom pomegranate juice, Fiji Water and Telaflora flowers.

Bird Dog Arts at the Outlets at Tejon is a large gallery with 11,000 square feet to feature fine art. The gallery is located at 5701 Outlets at Tejon Parkway, Suite 440, Tejon Ranch. The gallery is open from 10 am to 8 pm seven days a week.