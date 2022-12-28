‘You’ll Never See Another Golf Course’: When an Undesirable Act of Jack Nicklaus Forced His Father to Teach Him a Crucial Lesson

We have witnessed how the late Earl Woods played an essential role in the making of Tiger Woods. In the same way, his father also guided Jack Nicklaus, making him the greatest golfer in the sport’s history. Parents have always played an essential role in the making of the stars. Woods’ consistency and resiliency resulted from Sr. Woods’ dedication and support.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nicklaus was also not made the legendary golfer with 18 major championship victories overnight. It was years of guidance from his father, Charlie Nicklaus. He was a strict man who turned his son into an entity that made history in the sport. However, in a story covered by ‘Golf,’ the true Testament of Charlie’s guidance was showcased. Let’s walk down memory lane and learn how Jack Nicklaus became an outstanding golfer.

Jack Nicklaus learned the vital lesson

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nicklaus had a close relationship with his father. They used to spend a lot of time together. The retired golfer spent his childhood helping his father at the pharmacy. They used to stock shelves, straighten the magazines, and also swept the floors. However, they spent time together on golf courses too. Junior Golfers were allowed to play at the Scioto CC before 8 am, and after 4 pm Nicklaus and his father would sometimes go out for nine holes before dinner.

DIVE DEEPER

‘I Don’t Care…’: Jack Nicklaus Once Revealed a Chivalrous Lesson His Father Charlie Gave About Graciously Accepting Defeat

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On one fine evening, the Nicklaus father-son duo was at Scioto. They were on the 15th hole, and Nicklaus hit an 8-iron into a greenside bunker. However, it wasn’t just the ball in the air but his 8-iron. It went almost as far as the ball went. It did not sit well with his father, who was furious at his son’s performance. Sr. Nicklaus said, “Pick up your club. Pick your ball. If that happens again, you’ll never see another golf course.” Charlie Nicklaus was not ready for his son to be weak; therefore, they became strict with him. And as a result, Jr. Nicklaus learned his lesson.

Many outstanding Golfers had their father’s strictness and guidance in their life the way Nicklaus had guidance. His father was strict, so he molded his son into the greatest we have ever known. The lesson from his father always stayed with Nicklaus, and he couldn’t be more thankful.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch this story- Jack Nicklaus Supported Tiger Woods After His Honest Assessment of Donald Trump in 2018

God Blessed Nicklaus to have his father by his side. And we are grateful to his father. If it weren’t for him, we would never have been able to witness the greatness of Jack Nicklaus, the legendary golfer.