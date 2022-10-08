You’d Be Mad Not To Consider It’ – Charley Hull On Women’s LIV Golf

LIV Golf has been the big talking point in the men’s professional game throughout 2022, but now rumors have been circulating of a possible Women’s league, with LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman, recently insisting that a Women’s golf league is in the “forefront of my mind”.

In an interview with Sky Sports, recent LPGA Tour Winner Charley Hull stated that “you’d be mad not to consider it” when discussing the thought of LIV Golf and the potential start of a new Women’s league, but maintained she is happy on the LPGA Tour.

