You Won’t Believe Which Patriots Rival Led NFL Pro Bowl Votes

The NFL announced its top Pro Bowl vote getters, and one New England Patriots Rival Surprisingly led all players on the ballot.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa received 306,861 votes to lead all players ahead of the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill ranked second overall (293,679) as Miami finished second as a team in combined votes behind only the San Francisco 49ers.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (271,541), Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (264,653) and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (248,279) rounded out the top five players.

Tagovailoa benefitted from an impressive stretch after returning from a scary concussion. The 2020 first-rounder has 24 touchdowns and five interceptions, although Tagovailoa ranking 12th in passing yards this season has more to do with the games he missed than anything else.

Nevertheless, given Tagovailoa hasn’t gained the same recognition as someone like Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Jefferson or even NFL MVP frontrunner Jalen Hurts, it’s a bit of a surprise to see him win the popular vote.

The AFC and NFC player rosters for the Pro Bowl Games will be announced on Wednesday on NFL Network’s Pro Bowl special “NFL Total Access.” The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will be a week-long celebration with AFC vs. NFC competitions including a new format with flag football.