You won’t believe what this golf ball from 1840 could be selling for | Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags

“To find a mint ball like this is a real treasure,” Ellis said, noting that this Desert Mountain Collection seems to reflect a focus on special finds. “This wonderful gentleman was a really serious collector and for the past 30 years has been dutifully looking for just the best pieces. He’s tried to collect a lot of different things, but judiciously so that most of what’s in here is the best condition he’s ever seen for that particular item. It wasn’t about making money. He paid a lot for some of this stuff so it would match his collection condition-wise and rarity-wise. They just had an appreciation of the game of golf and its equipment as it was played early in the 19th century and before.”