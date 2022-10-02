‘You Will Never Be Good Enough’: Golf World Deplores Paige Spiranac’s Football Talents

Besides her love for golf, Paige Spiranac is also an ardent football fan. For the past few years, the influencer has displayed her love for the sport on her social media pages. Most of her fans are aware of her golfing skills, but is Spiranac good at football? Fans on Twitter react to a recent video of the former pro golfer’s attempt to score a field goal.

Paige Spiranac is widely regarded as one of golf’s biggest social media entities. She has nearly 3.6 million followers on Instagram while having around 678.8k followers on Twitter. Being a social media influencer, Spiranac is often seen promoting brand deals on her social media handles.

Points Bet USA, a gambling company, has appointed the former pro golfer as their Brand Ambassador. Although Spiranac predicts for the betting company on her social media pages, she recently played football alongside Points Bet USA, which didn’t go as planned.

The Bizarre field goal attempt of Paige Spiranac

To play football, one may require a healthy physique. But most notably, Kickers are slightly smaller compared to their teammates. Although Spiranac may be good with her hands considering her golf background, she decided to take the position of a kicker on the football team.

In the video posted by Points Bet USA on Twitter, the 29-year-old is given the field goal opportunity in less than 20 yards. However, Paige Spiranac chokes the shot as she mistimes her kick. Fortunately for her, it was just a practice session and not an ongoing match, so there wasn’t any conversion taking place.

The video had the caption“Iowa State’s kicker”, citing Spiranac’s love for the Iowa State University College Football team. Following the tweet, fans couldn’t help trolling the social media influencer. However, in her defense, Spiranac tweeted“Kicking is hard okay”.

Though Maxim’s 2022 Sexiest Woman Alive didn’t hear the referee say “It’s Good”, maybe a little more practice will eventually lead to a perfect field goal. Nevertheless, fans on Twitter had different sets of thoughts. Some supported and motivated Spiranac, while others trolled her for the field goal attempt. One fan even taught the former pro golfer the right technique to hit the football.

Fans on Twitter react to Paige Spiranac’s field goal attempt

Let’s take a look at what the fans had to say regarding the influencer:

Which new sport would you recommend to Paige Spiranac to give a shot? Let us know in the comments section below.

