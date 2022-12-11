‘You Will Hear About It’: LIV Golf Defector Phil Mickelson’s Father Once Revealed the Repercussion’s of Losing to Lefty

Age is just a number. As cliche as it sounds, Phil Mickelson is living proof of the age-old saying. At the age of 52, Mickelson is still at the top of his game. His success is just an ode to his approach to life. As a matter of fact, his parents, Phil Mickelson Sr. and Mary Mickelson are aware of his A-game. They once talked about how he is still young at heart. At the end of the day, that’s what matters, right?

Phil Mickelson is arguably one of the best left-handed players in the world of golf. His impeccable skill is not the only reason fans love him, it is also his attitude towards life that gets him all the admiration.

Phil Mickelson’s father thinks he is young at heart

The golf world legend’s father, Phil Sr., once talked about how he felt when his dear son turned 50. For a parent, their child always remains young, and the same holds true of Phil Sr.

He talked about the way he perceives his son, Phil Mickelson at 50. He also described how fun it is to be around Phil and especially play some games with him.

His exact words were, “He doesn’t seem 50 to us, for sure. But he’s a young guy at heart. He’s always a lot of fun to be around and do things with. And if you are playing some sort of game with him, you don’t want to lose because you’ll hear about it.”

In retrospect, Mickelson’s chirpy and lively attitude towards life makes it impossible for one to believe that he is old, after all. He stands strong at the age of 52 and seems to get better each day.

Golf – The 2020 Ryder Cup – Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, US – September 26, 2021 Team USA’s Dustin Johnson drives a golf kart with his partner, Paulina Gretzky, Team USA vice-captain Phil Mickelson and his, wife Amy Mickelson, as passengers after Team USA win The Ryder Cup REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mickelson still seems to live by the idea that he held as a kid about the importance of hard work to maintain your success. He has always recognized the existence of competition in any field and how to emerge successful even after so many years into the game.

Phil Mickelson: a fitness freak?

Mickelson surely does not let his age define his approach towards the game and his fitness journey. He is acclaimed in the world of golf for having possibly the best calves there are.

His workout regimen is a much-wanted one secret. Phil recently treated his fans to the world of #PhilKwanDoCalves”. It started out as a series on social media where he shared how he works out through different parts

Golf – The Inaugural LIV Golf Invitational – Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead, St Albans, Britain – June 9, 2022 Team Hy Flyers Phil Mickelson of the US during the first round Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

He also lets the fans in on how he works out his famously called “monstrous calves.” It was a delight for the fans to finally receive the much-awaited news.