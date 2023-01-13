“You think I could be good at golf?”: Dwyane Wade Was Shot Down by Tiger Woods in Cruelest Way Possible

Dwyane Wade enjoys his rounds of golf. But, when he asked Tiger Woods if he was any good, he got shot down pretty quickly.

Dwyane Wade has had a heck of a basketball career. Three NBA Championships are not easy to come by in this day and age.

Safe to say he will go down as a legend. But, basketball isn’t the only sport he is interested in. The Flash is known to be a big fan of golf as well.

In fact, there was a time when Wade contemplated going pro. They even asked golfing legend Tiger Woods if he was any good. Only to be shot down in the cruelest manner possible.

Dwyane Wade once asked Tiger Woods if he was any good at golf only to be shot down by the Legend

Golf is the favorite past time of many athletes, especially basketball players. Steph Curry, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James all love their golf. Even, Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade.

The Flash is an avid golfer and has played with several professionals on a number of occasions. But, the one time he played with Tiger Woods, he was left devastated. Why? Because the golfing legend made it clear that Wade wasn’t that good at the sport.

“I Forgot what year it was but I came to Tiger Jam, probably like 12-13 years ago, a long time ago, and I came to watch you um… demonstrate yeah and you opened up for questions and of course, I raised my hand and I was like, ‘Tiger! You think I could be good at golf’?’ He was like, ‘Well.’ Quickest no I have ever got and it still holds.”

Dwyane Wade: How good am I?

Tiger Woods: 😐 Good 😐 ( 🎥: @dwyanewade via IG) pic.twitter.com/UQUfNJWa0A — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 23, 2021

Safe to say that it was the biggest blow to his ego that D-Wade has ever received. Perhaps he won’t be playing golf anytime soon.

D-Wade’s son Zaire is planning to commit his basketball future to Congo

Dwyane Wade was a legendary figure in US Basketball. The Heat Legend won Olympic Gold for his country with the Redeem Team in 2008. However, it doesn’t look like his son will be following in his footsteps. After all, Zaire has decided to play for the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Zaire Wade, the son of Dwyane Wade, said he wants to play for DR Congo 🇨🇩@Zaire @LeopardsBasket #AfroBallers pic.twitter.com/kqVm2ZQzdA — AfroBallers (@afroballers) December 30, 2022

It will be interesting to see where Zaire’s career will take him. Maybe he will become a Legend for the country.

