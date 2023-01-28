“You said he will score four goals and celebrate ‘Siu’!” – Cristiano Ronaldo gets mocked by angry Saudi journalist as Al-Nassr crash out of Super Cup

Journalist Ibrahim Al-Frayan mocked Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for firing yet another blank during Al-Nassr’s 3-1 loss against Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final.

This was Ronaldo’s second competitive game for his new club. The Portuguese wasn’t on the scoresheet in his debut Clash against Al-Ettifaq. He is yet to open his account for the club, with Anderson Talisca scoring Al-Nassr’s only goal in the 3-1 defeat on Thursday (January 26).

Al-Faryan was frustrated at the former Manchester United attacker’s performance. They said after the match (via GOAL):

“They didn’t score any. You [other supporters] bothered us You said he will score four goals and celebrate ‘Siu’!”

Al-Ittihad, coached by former Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo, completely outplayed Rudi Garcia’s Al Nassr. While the Riyadh-based side saw the majority of the possession, Al-Ittihad ripped them apart with their counter-attacking moves.

All three goals by the hosts were scored from counter-attacks. Romarinho, Abderrazak Hamdallah, and Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti were the scorers for the Jeddah-based side.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, had a great opportunity to score. The Portuguese missed the opportunity and Garcia claimed it could have changed the course of the game had it gone in. Speaking after the game, the French Coach said (via GOAL):

“One of the things that changed the course of the match was Cristiano Ronaldo’s missed opportunity in the first half.”

Defesaça de Marcelo Grohe em cabeceio de Cristiano Ronaldo. Defesaça de Marcelo Grohe em cabeceio de Cristiano Ronaldo.https://t.co/OpU6N74Dmk

