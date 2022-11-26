“You Ran Your Mouth and Hid Behind a Ref”: NBA World Tears “Lil Fella” Trae Young to Shreds after Beef with Rockets Stars Takes to Social Media

On a night that featured 28 teams in action, the game that stood out was the intense matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets. Coming into the game, the Rockets were heavy underdogs on the back of having the worst record in the Western Conference. However, the game last night witnessed a Shocking upset at the hands of the Rockets after a skirmish in the third quarter that fueled a rally.

The Trae Young and Dejounte Murray combo of the Atlanta Hawks paved the way for the Hawks last night, at least for the first three quarters. Midway through the third quarter, with a sizeable lead in their hand, Young and Co committed a major blunder that flipped the game on its head. Moreover, Young took to social media to justify his actions, only to meet with harsh criticism from fans.

Trae Young trolled Heavily after Defending beef with Jalen Green and the Rockets

In the final minutes of the third quarter, the Atlanta Hawks were leading with ten points against the Houston Rockets with a score of 84-74. The All-Star duo of Trae Young and Djounte Murray was having a field day with the Rockets. After back-to-back Offensive conversions, Murray and Young followed their performance by taunting the Rockets. However, Jabbari Smith Jr took matters into his own hands for the Rockets.

Smith and Murray got into an altercation. Smith stated that he had to check Murray for the disrespectful taunt. As Smith and Murray got tangled, they were soon joined by a slew of Hawks and Rockets jerseys. Moreover, Trae Young got into an altercation with Jalen Green. However, the mob of enraged Rockets and Hawks players were disbanded soon after. The altercation resulted in technical fouls for Green, Murray, Smith, and Young.

After the game, players took to social media to address the incident. Kevin Porter Jr. trolled Young by calling him a ‘lil fella.’ On the other hand, Young compared Rockets players to ‘fools’ in an analogy. Here are some of the fan reactions to Young’s comments on Twitter:

Following the heated skirmish, the Rockets outscored the Hawks 54-32 for the remainder of the game. The humiliating loss to the Rockets by blowing a sizeable lead further fueled the backlash that went Young and Murray’s way.

The game ended with the Rockets edging out the Hawks with a narrow lead. At the end of regulation, the score was Rockets 128 – 122 Hawks. Moreover, the Rockets also ended their five-game losing streak at home last night. However, they still have a long way to go from one of the league’s worst records (4-14). The Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, sit in the middle of the pack with a respectable record of 11-8.

What do you think of Young’s comments? Let us know in the comments below.