“You Little B*tch”: Despite Idolising Michael Jordan, 11x NBA All-Star Received Brutal Treatment From the Bulls Icon in 1997

NBA all-time great Michael Jordan is one of the most influential figures in basketball. He is arguably the greatest player ever to play the game of basketball. So young children around the world idolized Jordan for his displays on and off the court. MJ has been an inspiration for generations of NBA stars who grew up watching him dazzle his opponents. One such kid was NBA Legend Allen Iverson. Like most children his age who played basketball, Iverson was a huge fan of Jordan and tried to emulate some of his moves.

But AI did not possess the athletic abilities of the Chicago Bulls legend. However, he was quick and had a killer crossover. Also, he had the killer instinct that MJ did. Therefore, he soon became a multi-sport superstar in high school. However, an altercation in 1993 changed things. He was arrested and convicted of felony charges. And he spent four months at a correctional facility.

Despite being one of the top prospects, his arrest hurt his chances of playing college basketball. Not many teams were ready to give him a chance. But Georgetown gave Iverson a chance where he played for two years and proved his worth.

Allen Iverson’s first interaction with his Idol Michael Jordan

The Philadelphia 76ers selected Allen Iverson as the first pick in the 1996 NBA draft. He hit the ground running and averaged 23.5 points, 7.5 assists, and 2.1 steals per game in his first season and won the Rookie of the Year award. At the time, Michael Jordan had come back from his first retirement. And the young Iverson was afraid to go against his idol. Jordan spoke with Iverson for the first time during the All-Star weekend when AI was playing for the Rookie team. And the interaction was hilarious, to say the least.

Iverson revealed, “I’ll never forget it, because he said, ‘wassup, you little b*tch?’ I’ll never forget it. I looked at him like … ‘Aight, man.'”

About a month later, Iverson got Jordan back with the most famous crossover move of his illustrious career.

One of the many things fans love about Iverson is his fearlessness. The occasion never got to him Whoever the opposition was. Over the course of his career, he has been the NBA scoring champion four times and the steals leader twice. He has also won the NBA all-star MVP award twice. AI led the 76ers to the NBA Finals in 2001 but was unable to beat the star-studded Los Angeles Lakers. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.