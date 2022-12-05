“You literally admit to looking at our junks” – Richard Jefferson blasted the NBA ballboy who used to Stare at his private parts and compare them to other players – Basketball Network

Richard Jefferson © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Working as an NBA ballboy has a lot of perks. Stating the obvious, they get to interact with NBA players in the flesh. While that’s something NBA players totally understand, and it’s inevitable, former New Jersey Nets forward Richard Jefferson did not appreciate when an NBA ballboy-turned-TikToker talked about their “junks” and made it one of his content on the famous social media platform.

Never talk about a grown man’s junk

In October last year, TikToker “Nbaballboy” threw shade at Jefferson and referred to the ex-Nets forward as the “biggest jerk” he has ever encountered in his former profession. The TikToker also said Jefferson was always “condescending,” but what ticked Jefferson off was what the former NBA ballboy said in one of the videos about his private parts.

According to the TikToker, Jefferson’s penis was the “biggest tip” he had ever seen in the NBA, “which touches the knee cap.”

Scroll to Continue

Jefferson could let it slide if some ballboy says he never interacted with him, but to compare his junk to other grown men in the locker room was a big no-no.

It didn’t take long for Jefferson to share his side of the story; in it, they let the TikToker have it.

“Let’s tell everybody the truth. What he is saying is true. I never interacted with him,” Jefferson explained. “But Let’s explain why. You literally admit to looking at our Junks when we were in the Locker room…And this is another thing that I want people to really observe here, You’re not just saying, ‘Ooh I saw Richard’s junk. ‘ No. You’re talking about in comparison to other men in the Locker room. The biggest you saw. Well, it might be true. The point is, that is why I did not interact with you… That’s why I didn’t talk to you, because you were looking at our Junks the whole time. And you felt so comfortable, you decided, ‘I don’t mind. I’ll do TikToks and talk about comparing grown men’s Junks in the Locker room.”

RJ has no time for junky stuff

Indeed, Jefferson was on point in his fiery response to the former NBA ballboy. Some may say it shouldn’t have been much of an issue, but we could totally understand why Jefferson felt the need to address it.

Judging by the trajectory of Jefferson’s career, it appears he’s the type who doesn’t want to get his name dragged into such controversies. After playing for 17 years in the NBA, Jefferson pursued a broadcasting career and is now one of ESPN’s most notable NBA analysts.

Needless to say, Jefferson is taking his job seriously, and being name-dropped in some junk talks is probably the last thing he’d ever want to happen.