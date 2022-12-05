“You literally admit to looking at our junks” – Richard Jefferson blasted the NBA ballboy who used to Stare at his private parts and compare them to other players – Basketball Network

Richard Jefferson

Richard Jefferson

Working as an NBA ballboy has a lot of perks. Stating the obvious, they get to interact with NBA players in the flesh. While that’s something NBA players totally understand, and it’s inevitable, former New Jersey Nets forward Richard Jefferson did not appreciate when an NBA ballboy-turned-TikToker talked about their “junks” and made it one of his content on the famous social media platform.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button