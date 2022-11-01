You know the costumes will be cool at the Orange County School of the Arts – Orange County Register

Hundreds of Orange County School of the Arts students put their creativity to work, dressing up for Halloween on Monday as everything from Sesame Street and Toy Story characters to a blue port-a-potty.

The costumes “are such an extension of what OCSA is,” Principal Michael Ciecek said.

“It’s so expressive,” they said. “The kids get into the costume making so it’s an opportunity to showcase their artistic talent.”

After the costume contest, students broke into a flash mob dance to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

Students had been working for weeks to learn the Choreography of about 90 seconds of the video.

This was the 22nd year for the Halloween festivities at the Santa Ana-based school.

A student dressed as Hulk Hogan greets Classmates during a Halloween costume contest at the Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana, CA on Monday, October 31, 2022. This was the 22nd year for students and administrators to celebrate with the contest and a flash mob dance. (Photo by Paul Bersebach, Orange County Register/SCNG)
Jenny Wang, dressed as Shao Kahn from Mortal Kombat, parades for the Judges during a Halloween costume contest at the Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana, CA on Monday, October 31, 2022. This was the 22nd year for students and administrators to celebrate with the contest and a flash mob dance. (Photo by Paul Bersebach, Orange County Register/SCNG)
A ports potty walks for the Judges during a Halloween costume contest at the Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana, CA on Monday, October 31, 2022. This was the 22nd year for students and administrators to celebrate with the contest and a flash mob dance. (Photo by Paul Bersebach, Orange County Register/SCNG)
Students dressed as “Toy Story” characters pose for the crowd during a Halloween costume contest at the Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana, CA on Monday, October 31, 2022. This was the 22nd year for students and administrators to celebrate with the contest and a flash mob dance. (Photo by Paul Bersebach, Orange County Register/SCNG)
Students dressed as Sesame Street characters Parade for the Judges during a Halloween costume contest at the Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana, CA on Monday, October 31, 2022. This was the 22nd year for students and administrators to celebrate with the contest and a flash mob dance. (Photo by Paul Bersebach, Orange County Register/SCNG)
Orange County School of the Arts students take a selfie during a Halloween event at the school in Santa Ana, CA on Monday, October 31, 2022. This was the 22nd year for students and administrators to celebrate with a Halloween costume contest and a flash mob dance. (Photo by Paul Bersebach, Orange County Register/SCNG)
Members of the student leadership team take a group photo before a Halloween costume contest at the Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana, CA on Monday, October 31, 2022. This was the 22nd year for students and administrators to celebrate with the contest and a flash mob dance. (Photo by Paul Bersebach, Orange County Register/SCNG)
Administrators in the development team take a group photo before a Halloween costume contest at the Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana, CA on Monday, October 31, 2022. This was the 22nd year for students and administrators to celebrate with the contest and a flash mob dance. (Photo by Paul Bersebach, Orange County Register/SCNG)
Students cheer on their Classmates during a Halloween costume contest at the Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana, CA on Monday, October 31, 2022. This was the 22nd year for students and administrators to celebrate with the contest and a flash mob dance . (Photo by Paul Bersebach, Orange County Register/SCNG)
