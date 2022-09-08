‘You Got Next Tukwila’ basketball event will be Saturday, Sept. 17

Tukwila families are invited to come join the FREE “You Got Next TUKWILA! – Basketball & Community Festival” is Saturday Sept. 17, 2022, from 10 am – 5 pm at the Tukwila Community Center.

Each youth that is registered for the event will receive a free t-shirt and basketball. Registration required for each youth participant.

About this event

Come join us for a basketball and community festival Sponsored by the King County Play Equity Coalition and the Seattle Sports Commission. This event will be a day of family fun centered around the opportunity to participate in various forms of basketball programming and engage with local community-based organizations.

WHO: Ages 5+. All youth and families invited.

There will be different programming options based on the current level of basketball experience. No previous basketball experience required.



Youth with physical disabilities and intellectual disabilities are invited to attend and participate in unified programming. Special Olympics Washington and Seattle Adaptive Sports will be present at the event.



WHEN: Saturday September 17 from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

WHERE: Tukwila Community Center, 12424 42nd Avenue South

Types of basketball programming throughout the day: free play courts, pickup courts, skills clinics, skill competitions, 3×3 tournament (free to participate but additional registration required)

More Event Details:

Middle & High School 3×3 tournament: Must register to participate! Food Trucks, Giveaways, Community Resource Fair, Entertainment Youth skills challenges and development opportunities. Free play and more! Inflatables Covid-19 and Flu Vaccinations



In partnership with Safeway and Albertsons vaccine specialists, we will be offering the following vaccines from 11 am to 2 pm

Pfizer toddler – Children aged 3-4 for primary series Pfizer Pediatric – Students aged 5-11 for primary series and booster doses Pfizer Bivalent Booster – Anyone age 12+ (minimum 2 months since previous booster dose) Flu Shot (Quad) – Anyone ages 6 months and up



There will also be Chalk Art, and the Skate Park will be open.

Have questions? / Need more information? / Want to Volunteer or have your organization participate?

For updated information, visit www.TukwilaWa.gov/BasketballFest2022

