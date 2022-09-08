‘You Got Next Tukwila’ basketball event will be Saturday, Sept. 17
Tukwila families are invited to come join the FREE “You Got Next TUKWILA! – Basketball & Community Festival” is Saturday Sept. 17, 2022, from 10 am – 5 pm at the Tukwila Community Center.
Each youth that is registered for the event will receive a free t-shirt and basketball. Registration required for each youth participant.
REGISTER HERE!
This is a FREE event!
About this event
Come join us for a basketball and community festival Sponsored by the King County Play Equity Coalition and the Seattle Sports Commission. This event will be a day of family fun centered around the opportunity to participate in various forms of basketball programming and engage with local community-based organizations.
WHO: Ages 5+. All youth and families invited.
- There will be different programming options based on the current level of basketball experience. No previous basketball experience required.
- Youth with physical disabilities and intellectual disabilities are invited to attend and participate in unified programming. Special Olympics Washington and Seattle Adaptive Sports will be present at the event.
WHEN: Saturday September 17 from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
WHERE: Tukwila Community Center, 12424 42nd Avenue South
Types of basketball programming throughout the day: free play courts, pickup courts, skills clinics, skill competitions, 3×3 tournament (free to participate but additional registration required)
More Event Details:
- Middle & High School 3×3 tournament: Must register to participate!
- Food Trucks, Giveaways, Community Resource Fair, Entertainment
- Youth skills challenges and development opportunities.
- Free play and more!
- Inflatables
- Covid-19 and Flu Vaccinations
In partnership with Safeway and Albertsons vaccine specialists, we will be offering the following vaccines from 11 am to 2 pm
- Pfizer toddler – Children aged 3-4 for primary series
- Pfizer Pediatric – Students aged 5-11 for primary series and booster doses
- Pfizer Bivalent Booster – Anyone age 12+ (minimum 2 months since previous booster dose)
- Flu Shot (Quad) – Anyone ages 6 months and up
There will also be Chalk Art, and the Skate Park will be open.
Have questions? / Need more information? / Want to Volunteer or have your organization participate?
For updated information, visit www.TukwilaWa.gov/BasketballFest2022