You Can’t Drive From Saudi To Chicago’ – Spieth’s LIV Golf Dig After Buying RV

Jordan Spieth couldn’t resist a little dig at the departed LIV Golf players even when just talking about his new plan of traveling around PGA Tour events in an RV with his family.

With California and Florida swings and with a new baby, the Spieth family will be traveling around to events in a big supersized campervan – which will include having the same type of mattress at home and plenty of toys for his son Sammy.

