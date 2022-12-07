You can stream Wrexham games now thanks to Ryan Reynolds

Wrexham AFC games are set to soon be available to stream internationally. The National League, which covers the fifth and sixth tiers of English soccer, have come to an agreement with BT Sport to make the matches streamable. BT Sport currently holds broadcasting rights of the league until 2023/24.

Initially a soft launch beginning on December 10, the National League games will then be fully available around Christmas. SportsPro Media reports that the sixth-tiered North and South divisions will also be slowly introduced in the coming months.

The league says all 72 teams benefit from the agreement

The National League confirmed the news in a recent official statement. “A huge amount of work has been ongoing behind-the-scenes with the League now in a position to announce a soft launch of the streaming platform on Saturday 10 December with a full launch two weeks later,” the statement read.

“The first phase of the launch will see streaming introduced for National Division Clubs only while the League works with North and South Clubs running pilot events in the second half of the season to ensure logistically it can be delivered for North and South Divisions for the 2023 /24 season.”

“The National League would again like to reiterate its commitment to providing a quality streaming platform that benefits all 72 Member Clubs.”

Ryan Reynolds has been asking for a deal for months

News of the agreement comes months after Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds blasted the league on the issue. Reynolds went to Twitter to vent frustrations about the National League blocking the matches to be available to stream.

“After months of maximum effort, the decision (through inaction of the Vanarama National League) to not allow domestic/international streaming of matches of Wrexham and the other Clubs in the league is truly baffling,” tweeted Reynolds.

“Depriving every team in our league the chance to expand the fanbase while adding to league revenue benefits everyone,” continued the actor. “This is a Spotlight and a chance and we ask the National League to take it. And we urge Vanarama and BT Sport to help them find the wisdom to do so.”

A Spokesman for the National League previously told World Soccer Talk that “the project has not been fast-tracked. The National League were exploring streaming options for almost a year.”

There are some concerns of how the new direct-to-consumer service will impact stadium attendance. However, the league is exploring options on how to split revenue between the teams in the new deal. Regardless, American fans of Welcome to Wrexham will surely be happy about the news.

Stream Wrexham games worldwide, including from the US

Wrexham’s first possible game on the new streaming service may come on December 10 when the Red Dragons play away at Eastleigh. As of press time, no details have been announced whether it will be the first Wrexham game in the National League streamed to viewers worldwide.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images