You Can Stay In A Kansas Airbnb That’s A Converted Boxcar

Built in 1941, the hosts believe the train car was used on the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railway, also known as the ATSF Railway (via Airbnb). According to American Rails, this railway was initially used to help people settle in Kansas but later was used to transport things like wheat and cattle. In 2020, Amy remodeled this old boxcar into a unique Airbnb experience.

The original wood lining inside the walls is still intact, bringing warmth to the space. Although the square footage is small, the host made it cozy, inviting, and comfortable with a loft where you will find two beds and a bathroom on the other. Even though there is not a full kitchen or an oven, the hosts provide a toaster oven, a hot plate, and a microwave for guests to make snacks or meals. Additionally, there is a charcoal grill and a table and chairs to cook and enjoy a meal outside. The outside space features a firepit to sit around at night and tetherball and cornhole to play while you wait for the BBQ to finish. You’ll have to bring your own firewood and charcoal; just be sure the wood is local (via Don’t Move Firewood).

The whole boxcar is for the guests and has a private entrance. Although the boxcar is on the edge of the host’s farm, and you can see their house from the Airbnb, you’ll have access to a private yard.