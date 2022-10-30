‘You Can Be So Creative’: Paige Spiranac Brags About The Best Part Of Her Golf Game

Paige Spiranac’s love for golf knows no bounds. She often posts videos about her golf game and provides tips on how to become better at the sport. Furthermore, Spiranac once talked about her most-favorite Clubs in her golf bag, from which she chose the 54-degree wedge as her favorite because of its “creativity”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Paige Spiranac reveals her dearest club

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While Spiranac has given up on playing professional golf a long time ago, she still has the hunger to be on the golf course and help budding golfers. She regularly posts golf videos on her YouTube channel, which garners more than 100,000 views extensively.

Recently, she ranked her favorite Clubs from worst to best, which featured her putter, driver, and most of her woods. But the honors went to her 54-degree wedge, which she claimed was hers “go-to club“.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 06: Paige Spiranac of the United States in action during the pro-am as a preview for the 2016 Omega Dubai Ladies Masters on the Majlis Course at the Emirates Golf Club on December 6, 2016 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

“This is my go-to club around the greens. My Chipping is the best part of my game by far. It’s also my favorite part of the game to teach. You can be so creative,” she said. For someone who shares a lot of golf lessons, Spiranac sure made the right choice.

What did Spiranac say about other clubs in her bag?

In the same segment, Spiranac ranked as many as 14 clubs from her golf bag. When observed closely, there was an obvious trend that seemed to be followed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For example, her mid and long irons, namely the 7-iron, the 8-iron, and the 9-iron, were all ranked in the bottom half, indicating she didn’t have a liking for the irons. She did mention the 9-iron was her most-used club during practices, saying she felt most comfortable with it.

The 5 and 6 Irons made even below the list, with Spiranac terming the 5-iron the worst. “I literally hate my 5-iron more than anything,” she annoyingly said. However, the ex-golfer ranked her 60-degree wedge as her worst, but not because of her dislike for the club. “I don’t hate this club, I just never use it. I don’t even know why I have it in my bag still to be honest,” she revealed.

What do you think about Spiranac’s golf club rankings? Comment down below.