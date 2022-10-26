‘You Are Good’: Golf World Reacts to Paige Spiranac’s Latest Video

After her ravishing Halloween costume, Paige Spiranac took over Twitter again. Her twitter video series, ‘Basics with Paige,’ often Trends with different sports as the topic of discussion. In the series, the former golfer talks about the basics of every sport. And since the baseball world series 2022 is right around the corner, Spiranac spoke about the basics of baseball.

The internet influencer talked about the batting order and said the fourth batter in the batting order is usually a power hitter on deck, which is the next batter up to hit. Spiranac discussed other essential terms of the sport, like fishing, sluggers, moonshot, and many more. But the best part of the video was that it reflected the interest of the internet queen in the sport. Her fans noticed it and commented on many things about her.

Does Paige Spiranac have the proper knowledge of baseball?

The amount of knowledge Spiranac had as a non-baseball player amazed her fan. Although, it is not a surprise because the golf beauty is interested in every sport. Her podcast often talks about NFL, NBA, Tennis, and sports golf. But the fans, who were already mesmerized by her beauty, fell for her even more with her apt awareness of the sport.

Her fans swamped the comment section with an appreciation for her and her grip over the basics of baseball. They commented, “you are good” and thanked her for sharing the information. People loved that they were learning a lot from the video. Her 50 seconds video was short but had power-packed basic knowledge for an Amateur to understand. Fans found her video to be excellent, and they kept appreciating her for her good job.

Spiranac ended the video by asking for suggestions on what she should discuss next. Without a surprise, the NFL was on the list of many Twitter users. Fans Suggested sports she should discuss next in her basic series. Above all, the comment section was over-flooding with great comments and reactions, reflecting fans’ love for her.

She is a bold and beautiful woman who has made her empire and keeps charming her fans with her beauty, dedication, and brave personality.

So here are some of the reactions to the video, which were the highlight of the comment section.

Thus, social media users shared their thoughts.

Does Spiranac hold any connection to baseball?

Spiranac left her professional golfing career in 2016 and became an internet influencer. With around 3.6 million followers online, her popularity surpassed golf and reached the ground of baseball. They invited her to throw the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers. Before the MLB game in September this year, she was the talk of the town after her video circulated, throwing the first pitch.

In addition to throwing the first pitch, the Brewers also authorized the former golfer to have the first drive at X-Golf. Some people found her throwing the first pitch irrelevant; however, she was a perfect choice. X-Golf at American Family Field opening its door officially was the reason for choosing Spiranac for the first pitch.

The pitch throw was followed by the golf beauty, signing autographs at X-Golf.

What are your thoughts on Spiranac’s baseball knowledge? Let us know your views in the comment section.