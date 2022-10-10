York College men’s soccer’s Drew Ruehlicke dies

Drew Ruehlicke, a junior at York College and a member of the Spartans’ men’s soccer team, was found unresponsive in his dorm room and later pronounced dead on Saturday.

Ruehlicke was a sport management major and finance minor from Mullica Hill, New Jersey. Officials are still investigating the cause of death.

“We are Deeply saddened to share that one of our students, Andrew Ruehlicke, was found unresponsive in his residence hall room earlier today and was later deemed deceased,” Richard Satterlee, the York College Dean of student development and campus life, said in a statement.

“There are no words to describe the profound Sorrow we feel as a community because of his passing. Please keep Drew and his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

Ruehlicke had played in 25 career games, including 11 this season, and made his first Collegiate start last Wednesday against Albright. He had scored two goals this season and had six points in his career. Ruehlicke also carried a 4.0 GPA and was a four-time member of the York College Dean’s List, according to the men’s soccer team’s news release.

York College postponed its match scheduled for Saturday at Mary Washington. The team is slated to play a road conference game at Messiah on Tuesday.

Satterlee said in his statement that “there is no indication that the circumstances of this tragic event pose a threat to the health and safety of our campus community.” They said those who need assistance can access the school’s counseling services to address any concerns.