York Cardinals Tap Herring to Lead Men’s & Women’s Volleyball as Head Coach

JAMAICA, NY — (www.YORKATHLETICS.com) Christy Herring has been named York College Head Men’s and Women’s Volleyball Coach ahead of the 2022-23 seasons. Herring arrives at York with head coaching experience at NCAA Division I, United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA), High School and club levels.

“I want to start with expressing Gratitude for the opportunity to be at the helm of both of these programs. I have spent most of my life either playing this game or coaching it and it is truly my life’s passion. Having been given this chance, I look forward to not only teaching the sport but also impacting the generation of our future and being a part of their story here at York College,” – said Herring

Herring got her start coaching college ball in 2006, when she was named head Women’s volleyball Coach at St. Francis College in Brooklyn. She spent three seasons (2006-09) leading the Terriers against NCAA Division I competition as a member of the Northeast Conference (NEC). Herring inherited a program with one Scholarship and only two returning student-athletes. She produced nine North East Conference (NEC) Academic Honor Roll selections and a pair of NEC Commissioner’s Honor Roll scholar-athletes during her time at St. Francis.

“We are excited to have Coach Herring lead this next chapter of York volleyball,” said Assistant director of athletics for external relations/sports information director Harris Rappel . “Herring has a great vision for York volleyball and we believe that she can really hit the ground running and get our program competitive in the CUNYAC.”

Herring led the Five Towns College Women’s volleyball program as head coach for two seasons, having twice advanced the Sound to the Hudson Valley Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (HVIAC) Championship game and developed seven all-conference selections. Under Herring’s tutelage in 2021, Five Towns won its first HVIAC Women’s volleyball regular season title. Herring was named HVIAC Coach of the Year as she produced six All-HVIAC selections against USCAA competition.

Since 2021, Herring has developed Talent as volleyball club director at Performance Elite. Herring previously served as the head varsity and junior varsity volleyball Coach at Msgr. McClancy High School, where she coached from 2014-19. As head varsity Coach for the boy’s volleyball team from 2015-16, Herring led the team to the semifinals in 2016. Herring is also currently the head Coach for the 18U National Performance team, a position that she has held since 2014. Herring’s other coaching experience at the high school level includes time spent leading as head varsity and junior varsity Coach at her alma mater, Christ the King (2010-12), and as the Assistant varsity volleyball Coach at Nightingale-Bamford School (2004-06).

Herring played four seasons as a member of the Women’s volleyball team at LIU Brooklyn, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Health Sciences/Concentration in Athletic Training in 2001. While at LIU, Herring was team Captain during her junior and senior seasons and garnered the Women’s Volleyball Coaches Award for Leadership as well as being named Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar Award recipient.

Raised in Brooklyn, Herring currently resides in Shirley, New York with her husband, who are proud parents to Michael, Ryan, and Jordan.

For the latest news on the Cardinals, log on to www.yorkathletics.com – the official site of York College athletics. Also, become a follower of the Cardinals on Instagram (@yorkcardinals), Twitter (@yorkcardinals) and YouTube (@yorkathletics), and “LIKE” Us on Facebook (York Athletics).

Courtesy of York Sports Information