York beats Kennebunk in boys’ basketball

Jan. 16—Derek Parsons scored 29 points, including 6 for 6 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter as the York boys’ basketball team beat Kennebunk 72-66 on Monday in Kennebunk.

Parsons finished with six 3-pointers — five in the first half while helping York build a 37-27 lead.

Haydn Forbes added 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Gavin Davis scored 12 points for York (6-4).

Theo Pow led Kennebunk (6-5) with 24 points. Jacob Morris had 13.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

YORK 44, KENNEBUNK 35: Nya Avery scored 13 points, and the Wildcats (3-7) recovered from an early deficit to defeat Kennebunk (2-9) in York.

The Rams led 16-12 after the first quarter before York went on a 17-10 run for a 29-26 halftime lead, then pulled away in the second half.

McKayla Kortes added nine points for York. Ruby Sliwkowski scored 11 and Cassie Mackenzie had eight for Kennebunk.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

CHEVERUS/OLD ORCHARD BEACH/KENNEBUNK/WINDHAM 5, GORHAM/BONNY EAGLE/MASSABESIC/FRYEBURG/LAKE REGION/WESTBROOK 1: Third-period goals by Elle Cooney, Brynn McKenney and Mikayla Talbot helped Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach/Kennebunk/Windham ( 11-1) pull away from Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook (7-5) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Talbot also got a power-play goal in the second period. Marina Friedman opened the scoring late in the first.