York Alumni, Reynolds and Hanaphy, Returning Home to Lead Women’s Soccer Program

Director of Athletics Garrett Schwarz announced that YU alumni, Greg Reynolds and Brendan Hanaphy have been chosen to lead the Women’s soccer program. “I’m extremely excited to welcome home Greg and Benny!” Schwarz said. “They are both highly qualified individuals who have phenomenal talent in teaching and coaching the game of soccer. They are both York University graduates and understand the importance of our mission and culture. After talking with Coach Reynolds and Coach Hanaphy, we decided that it would be a great fit to have them both lead the program as Co-Head Coaches. It is not common for this type of hire but I believe they will do a phenomenal job working together to bring this program to new heights.”

Greg Reynolds played for the men’s program from 1996-1999. Reynolds was a team captain for three years and earned First-Team All-Conference honors as a forward. After graduating from York with a degree in Business Administration, he continued his playing career for the Wichita Jets, a Semi-Professional team in the PDL. After completing his playing career he came back to York to be an Assistant Coach for both the men’s and women’s soccer programs. He then moved to Colorado where he has been coaching in the Colorado Soccer Club system for over a decade. Reynolds said “Coming back to York to Coach has always been a dream of mine. I am excited to be back here and look forward to helping the players succeed, on and off the field.”

Brendan “Benny” Hanaphy took over as the interim coach this fall. Benny played soccer for the men’s program from 2005-2008. While playing at York, Hanaphy was named All-Conference all four seasons, with an NAIA All-American Honorable Mention his sophomore year. Hanaphy continued his playing career after York in the PDL for two seasons. While finishing his Masters in Education from Concordia University (NE), he helped with the men’s soccer team. Hanaphy said “I am extremely honored to be able to help lead this program to new heights on and off the field. I want to thank the York administration for giving Greg and me the opportunity to lead these young women. I am thoroughly excited to see the growth of this program.”

Coach Reynolds and his wife Jaime (Cox 02′) will be moving to York from Colorado this summer. Reynolds owns a business, XCEL Communications, a low-voltage cabling company that he is currently expanding to Nebraska. Together, he and Jaime have four children, Gracie, who is currently a Freshman at YU on the Women’s soccer team, Ellie (16), and Twins Ruby and Jett (11).

Coach Hanaphy and his wife Gladis moved to York this past fall. Hanaphy has taught high school English throughout the state of Nebraska. He spent two years in Lexington, six years in Grand Island, and is currently teaching at York High School. Hanaphy is also the head coach for the York High School boys’ soccer team. Together, he and Gladis have three children, Ava (8), Nayla (5), and Sean (1).

