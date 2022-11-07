York-Adams League coaches select 2022 girls’ volleyball all-stars

The York-Adams League has announced its girls’ volleyball all-stars for the fall 2022 season, as voted by league coaches.

All-county first and second teams, as well as honorable mentions, were selected for all three of the league’s divisions. Each division also honored one standout with Player of the Year honors.

In Division I, Spring Grove junior outside hitter McKenzie Boyer was named Player of the Year for her all-around excellence. Boyer tallied 290 kills, 214 digs, 42 aces and 24 blocks in 69 regular-season sets played. Two of her Rockets teammates were named to the division’s second team. Both division and league Champion Central York and runner-up Dallastown had two players named to the first team (Taryn Peters and Makenzie Wright-Rawls for the Panthers; Sophia Okronley and Olivia Oppediasano for the Wildcats).

Division II Player of the Year Makenna Stockton gave York Suburban a steady presence all season. The senior outside hitter racked up 172 kills, 204 digs and 55 aces in 55 sets. Trojan Colbie McKenna and Eleah Steiner both joined Stockton on the first team, while division co-champion West York also had two first-team honorees (MJ Rupp and Faith Walker).

Delone Catholic junior setter Campbell Chronister notched 565 assists in 68 sets en route to Division III Player of the Year honors. Chronister also finished the regular season with 120 digs, 54 aces and 44 kills. The division co-champion Squirettes had three other players — Emma Anderson, Denae Ballo and Meredith Keefer — selected to the first team. Eventual District 3 Class 2A Champion York Catholic had two first-team and three second-team honorees, plus an Honorable mention.

Two York-Adams teams remain in the postseason. Central York was the No. 2 seed in District 3 Class 4A and finished fourth in the district tournament, while York Catholic knocked off Trinity for its first district crown since 2015. Head Coach Phil Autrey’s Fighting Irish (21-2) will host Parkway Center City (19-3) it’s tuesday night in the first round of states. Central York (16-3) visits District 1 Class 4A Champion Garnet Valley (22-1) earlier in the evening.

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL ALL-STARS

DIVISION I

Player of the Year: McKenzie Boyer, junior, OH, Spring Grove

First Team

Taryn Peters, junior, S, Central York

Makenzie Wright-Rawls, senior, MH, Central York

Sophia Okronley, senior, S/OH, Dallastown

Olivia Oppediasano, senior, RS, Dallastown

Bhrooke Axe, senior, MH, Red Lion

Lillian Sullivan, Sophomore, MH, South Western

Second Team

Caitlin Munsky, junior, MH, Central York 11 MH

Shea Stevens, junior, L, Dallastown

Makenzie Adams, junior, OH, New Oxford

Katlyn Grempler, senior, OH, Southwestern

Mylie Ormond, senior, S, Spring Grove

Alayna Zeigler, freshman, OH, Spring Grove

Honorable Mentions

Emma Chataginer, Sophomore, OH Central York 10 OH

Lauren Sommer, senior, L, Central York

Brooke Yankanich, senior, OH, Central York

Libby Bloss, junior, MH, Dallastown

Kira Lynch, sophomore, MH, Dallastown

Megan Adams, senior, MH, New Oxford

Alysa Dennison, senior, L, Red Lion

Alexiea Cornett, junior, MH, Southwestern

Halin Terreo, senior, S, York High

DIVISION II

Player of the Year: Makenna Stockton, senior, OH, York Suburban

First Team

Payton Bahoric, junior, MH, Dover

Anna-Marie Petricevic, junior, OH, Susquehannock

MJ Rupp, senior, S, West York

Faith Walker, junior, MH, West York

Colbie McKenna, freshman, OH, York Suburban

Eleah Steiner, senior, MH, York Suburban

Second Team

Gemma Galligani, senior, OH, Dover

Marley Leiphart, senior, L, Dover

Brooklyn Camara, senior, MH, Eastern York

Camryn Leslie, senior, MH, Northeastern

Emily Wright, senior, OH, Susquehannock

Ireland Cotton, senior, OH, West York

Anna Titter, senior, L, York Suburban

Honorable Mentions

Lily Forry, senior, L, Northeastern

Briley Jones, junior, L, Susquehannock

Leah Bazzle, junior, OH, West York

Elysa Myers, senior, L, West York

Aiva Duerr, junior, S, York Suburban

Carrie Stump, sophomore, MH, York Suburban

DIVISION III

Player of the Year: Campbell Chronister, junior, S, Delone Catholic

First Team

Emma Anderson, senior, L, Delone Catholic

Denae Bello, sophomore, OH, Delone Catholic

Meredith Keefer, sophomore, RS, Delone Catholic

Ellie Staub, senior, OH, Littlestown

Avery Heist, senior, MH, York Catholic

Adeline Phillips, senior, OH, York Catholic

Second Team

Ella Means, sophomore, OH, Bermudian Springs

Gracie Plunkert, sophomore, OH, Littlestown

Jenna Young, senior, RS, Littlestown

Carly Everett, senior, L, York Catholic

Ashley Patterson, junior, OH, York Catholic

Reese Beck, senior, S, York Catholic

Tiffani King, sophomore, OH, York Tech

Honorable Mentions

Lucy Peters, sophomore, RS, Bermudian Springs

Maddie Wagner, sophomore, S, Bermudian Springs

Kaitlyn Schwarz, junior, MH, Delone Catholic

Emma Flohr, junior, L, Fairfield

Bryonna Hatfield, senior, OH, Hanover

Miley Heath, sophomore, S, Hanover

Riley Stigler, sophomore, OH, Hanover

Makayla Branham, junior, S, Littlestown

Isabella MacCall, sophomore, RS, Littlestown

Beitris Boyreau-Millar, junior, S, York Catholic

Jenna Morris, senior, S, York Tech