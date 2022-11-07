Yogyakarta city holds a festival to promote literature

Yogyakarta (ANTARA) – The Yogyakarta City Cultural Office is holding a literary arts festival entitled Mulih (go home), which features several programs that are expected to serve as platforms for promoting and providing education on literature.

“This year, we are trying to showcase Collaboration in literature from several elements, both from Javanese literature and Indonesian literature with many points of view,” head of the office, Yetti Martanti, said here on Monday.

According to Martanti, the 2022 Mulih Literature Festival, which is being held from November 6–13, 2022, has been more lively because it is being held offline.

The festival began from the literary stage at Regol Barat (West Gate of) Kepatihan on Sunday evening (November 6) and was followed by a series of activities, including literary talks, a Poetry angkringan or corner, writing workshops, and Villages of script and children’s literature.

“We are collaborating with various elements of the community—from the business world, campus, the Dimas Diajeng Jogja (a tourism ambassador) group, museums, and literary communities to state railway company KAI—for organizing this festival,” Martanti informed.

With the involvement of many parties, literature in Yogyakarta is expected to develop further and become more popular.

Meanwhile, during a literary talk on Javanese literature on Monday, Regional Secretary of Yogyakarta City Aman Yuriadijaya said that the local government is trying to provide a space for all community groups to advance literature in Yogyakarta.

“It is not only limited to the Residents of Yogyakarta city but all Residents in Yogyakarta (province) can merge in advancing literature, especially Javanese literature,” Yuriadijaya added.

Furthermore, a number of collections from the Sonobudoyo Museum are being exhibited from November 7–13 as part of the event.

The exhibition traces the development of literature and features Javanese manuscripts, London (palm-leaf manuscripts), and Javanese script typewriters.

Yuriadijaya expressed the hope that the event will become an educational medium, especially for the younger generation to get to learn more about Javanese literature.

