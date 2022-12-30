Yoga, Wine NIL deals and the best viral Moments from College Football Playoff media days

ATLANTA — It’s a rare day when we get to hear from Jalen Carter, Malaki Starks and just about every significant member of the Georgia football program.

The Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes both participated in the Peach Bowl media, speaking with reporters and sharing their thoughts on the upcoming game.

Of course, the players and coaches weren’t just focusing on the business at hand, as a number of light-hearted moments were produced in the afternoon.