Yochum Sets Scoring Record As Cowgirl Soccer Cruises

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Grace Yochum became Oklahoma State’s all-time leading goal scorer and helped lead the Cowgirls to a 5-0 win over Stephen F. Austin Thursday night at SFA Soccer Field.

With the win, OSU improved to 4-1-1, while the Ladyjacks fell to 1-4-1.

Yochum entered the game with 34 career goals, one goal shy of the program’s all-time record of 35, which was set by Jolene Schweitzer in 2004 and tied by Yolanda Odenyo in 2008.

A fifth-year senior from Houston, Yochum scored her record tying 35th goal in the 19th minute and then netted the record 36th goal just 66 seconds into the second half.

OSU jumped on the board against the Ladyjacks in the 19thth minute is a familiar connection as Olivia Dowell made a move and delivered a perfect pass to a streaking Yochum, who slipped a shot from seven-yards out to the near post to give the Cowgirls a 1-0 lead.

The Cowgirls took that lead into the break and pushed it to 2-0 on Yochum’s record goal, which came off an assist from Alex Morris as she sent a cross into the box that Yochum deflected in.

OSU would turn up the offense the rest of the way. The Cowgirls took a three-goal advantage when Dowell posted her team-leading fourth goal of the season by converting a penalty kick.

Up next, it was Niah Johnson’s turn as the transfer notched her first-ever goal in an OSU uniform by Smashing a shot from 30-yards out that deflected off the bottom of the crossbar and over the line to put the visitors up, 4-0.

OSU’s fifth and final goal of the night came compliments of Gracie Bindbeutel as she outraced a pair of SFA Defenders and sent a shot from just inside the box to the far post for her second goal of the season.

The Cowgirls tallied 21 shots in the match, while also recording 10 corner kicks.

While the offense put on a show, goalie Jordan Nytes was not to be outdone as she racked up a career-high seven saves to record her third shutout of the season.

OSU Returns to action Sunday with another road test when the Cowgirls take on Central Arkansas at 1 pm