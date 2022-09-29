YME, RRC and Canby all lose in prep volleyball | News, Sports, Jobs

By Chris Drummond

[email protected]

LQPV 3, YME 1

MADISON- The Yellow Medicine East Sting volleyball team was defeated in four sets by the Lac Qui Parle Valley Eagles on Tuesday, 18-25, 29-31, 25-22, and 16-25. Ruby Jones for the Sting, led her team in kills with 21, and teammate Hannah Stark had 12 kills with seven digs in the match. Kiara Sakry led her team in digs with 22 and Aria Peters led her team in assists with 40. The loss is the 12th loss for the Sting in 18 games this season. The Yellow Medicine East Sting (6-12) will next host the Russell Tyler Ruthton Knights on Thursday evening.

MACCRAY 3, Canby 0

CANBY- The Canby Lancers were coming off a weekend where they competed against some of the best teams in the state of Class A. They fought hard for three straight sets but were defeated by the MACCRAY Wolverines 23-25, 19-25, and 19 -25 is Tuesday evening. Karlie Wollum for the Lancers led the team in kills with 10 and teammate Emily Nelson had eight. Emily Nelson also led her team in assists with 15 and Paige Nelson had 14 assists in the contest. Teammate Aliyah Rangaard led her team in digs with 11. The Canby Lancers are (10-9) on the season and will travel to Minneota to face off against the Minneota Vikings Thursday evening.

SWMC 3, RRC 1

LAMBERTON– The Red Rock Central Falcons volleyball team started the night well winning their first set of the match. However, the Falcons would drop the last three to lose their 11th game of the season to Southwest Minnesota Christian 25-18, 15-25, 19-25, and 15-25 on Tuesday. Josie Horning for the Falcons led her team in kills with eight. Sophomore Maria Scheffler led her team with 21 digs and senior Emily Decock had 16 digs in the contest. Decock also led her team in assists with 16. RRC (2-11) will next host the Edgerton Flying Dutchmen on Thursday evening.