YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston Biddy Basketball results

YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston Biddy Basketball Jan 8-9 results.

Junior Division

Rick’s Swimming Pools 43, F6 Detailing & Auto Service 22: James Neal led Rick’s Swimming Pools with 14 points. Mia Beaudoin led nine points, Adam Landry with eight points and Jasmine Thompson with six points. Ben Berry chipped in with four points, and Damian Barajas had two points. Adonis Bailey-Curry had a game-high 15 points with F6 Detailing & Auto Service followed by Elliot Blais with three points. D’imario Williams had two points, Harper Fortin and Owen Carmichael with one point.

Electric Beach 26, DuBois Realty 18: Jonah Bellavance paced Electric Beach with nine points, followed by Sienna Cifelli with seven points, and Brendan Zinninger with six points. Jaymien Palmer and Joey Moya each had two points. Nathan Mukuna led the DuBois Realty with eight points. Benjamin Laprell and Hayden Avery each had four points. Sylas Veinott with two points.

Leary & DeTroy 37 vs. Elscott Manufacturing 35: Terrell Rias had a game-high 14 points for Leary & DeTroy. Joshua Creaser and Ian Rausch each had eight points, and Carter Belanger and seven points. Tallen Berry-Hart paced Elscott Manufacturing with 11 points, followed by Ryder Danforth with 10 points. Joshua Hawkins, Ronan Marshall, and Addison Collins each had four points while Katelyn Brown had two points.

Androscoggin Bank 40, Northstar Mortgage 20: Androscogg Bank’s Payson Pollock had 16 points. Teammate Logan Stout had eight points, Noah Lizotte had six points and Landon Farrell with four points. Ethan Small, Dominic Langelier, and Karter Langlais with two points. Northstar Mortgage’s Nolan Smith led the team with 17 points and Elijah Bodger had three points.

Pee Wee Division

Roopers 33, Bangor Savings 15: Roopers’ Jackson Ford led the team with 15 points, followed by Daunte Clark and Richard Pomerleau with eight points. Cameron White and Logan Johns had one point each. Patrick Sullivan led Bangor Savings with nine points and Kairon Williams had six points.

Heidi’s Brooklyn Deli 29, Hahnel Brothers 16: Brysen Pobe-Bourgette paced Heidi’s Brooklyn Deli with 12 points, followed by Clayton Burgess IV with seven points and Donovan Burnham with six points. Elliot Stanhiser and Julian Stanhiser had two points. Grayson Carver and Serenity Henderson led Hahnel Brothers with six points and Brenna MacDonald had four points.

Pine State Pest Solutions 28, Emerson Toyota 22: Ethan Bolduc and Jamison Adams led Pine State Pest Solutions with six points. Weston Moreau had five points, Hazel Rae Barnies with four points, and Lincoln Mulliner with three points. Everett Wieland with two points and Mark Rausch with two points.

Rookie Division

Austin Associates 36, Auburn Family Dental 24: Austin Associates’ Chase Collins led the team with 14 points, followed by Given Mpoyi with six points. Kelly Cowie, Guelph Mypoi, Madden Corson, and four points. Jakobi Smith and Jaxx Daigneault had two points. Auburn Family Dental’s Penn Chase led the team with 10 points, followed by Brooklyn Barnes with eight points. Simon Castonguay had four points and Blake Murphy with two points.

BGA Financial 46, Gee & Bee Sporting Goods 18: Corbin Coburn of BGA Financial led the team with 19 points, followed by Malikye Harrison with 12 points and Dawson Blair with 10 points. Ian Tanner with two points and Starla McCue had one point. Caleb Sardella led Gee & Bee Sporting Goods with six points. Amaiylah Adams, Pearson Hird, and Simone St. Germain each had four points.

Emerson Chevrolet 40, Bangor Savings 15: Luke Farrell led Emerson Chevrolet with 14 points, followed by Ethan Gagnon and Daxton Ladd with 10 points. Sophia Tahlil had four points and Parker Colby with two points. Bangor Savings’ Jace Johns and Sawyer Hinkley with four points. Leni Belanger with three points while Easton Carver and Lincoln Wallingford with two points.

