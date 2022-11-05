YMCA brings Joy to local Seniors this Christmas

MATTOON — The Mattoon and Toledo locations of the YMCA will be sponsoring Angel Trees this year to provide gifts to Seniors in long-term care facilities this holiday season.

According to Sherri Arnholt, the YMCA member engagement specialist who coordinates the program, the Angel Tree tradition began 19 years ago and has continued to grow each year.

“This project makes these Seniors feel like there are people out there who care for them, which is why I love doing the Angel Trees each year,” Arnholt said.

The Angel Trees will be in the lobbies of the Mattoon Area Family YMCA and the Neal Center YMCA beginning Monday, Nov. 7. Community members choose an ornament from one of the trees. Each ornament has a wish list for a specific senior resident at one of the local care facilities.

Gifts range from $5-$20, making this program affordable for anyone who would like to help a local senior.

Gifts are then returned to the Y by Dec. 16 and delivered to the Seniors in time for Christmas.

The Y anticipates serving approximately 220 Seniors in Coles, Cumberland and Clark counties this year.

For more information, contact Sarah Dowell at 217-234-9494 or [email protected]