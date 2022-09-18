Yilmaz Scores Penalty Kick Goal to Force Draw Against McKendree

Next Game: at Illinois Springfield 9/23/2022 | 8:30 PM Sept. 23 (Fri) / 8:30 PM at Illinois Springfield

INDIANAPOLIS – Ibo Yilmaz scored a penalty kick goal on Sunday afternoon at Key Stadium to help the No. 25 University of Indianapolis men’s soccer team forces a draw against McKendree. With the result, the Hounds move to 2-1-2 while the Bearcats now sit at 2-2-2.

HOW IT HAPPENED

In just the 10th minute of action, McKendree put the first goal of the match on the board to take a lead. However, UIndy added the equalizer in the 15th minute when Yilmaz sent a penalty kick into the back of the net. This marked the second goal of the season for him.

In the first half, the Hounds managed a game-high 14 shots while limiting McKendree to just three. The competition was high with each team collecting seven fouls heading into the Halftime Locker room.

McKendree controlled most of the second half by producing nine shots to just two by UIndy. However, Goalkeeper Joey Schrand corralled three saves in the net and helped keep the Bearcats off the scoreboard. Despite the heroics by Schrand, the Hounds offense went cold and could not take the advantage.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

-Yilmaz led the Hounds with four shots while Bryan Moreira trailed behind with three.

-In total, the Greyhounds led the game with 16 shots while McKendree produced 14.

-Three yellow cards were given out during the match, two to the Bearcats and one to the Greyhounds.

UP NEXT

The Hounds will prepare for a road trip next week beginning on Friday with a match at Illinois Springfield.