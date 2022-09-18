Yet again an NBA player lets his homophobia and hate shine through.

The NBA has handed out fines for the use of anti-gay language in the past, including a $50,000 fine to star Kevin Durant last year for using “offensive and derogatory” language on social media, a $25,000 fine to Nikola Jokie for a comment he made during a post-game interview in 2018, and a $100,000 fine to Kobe Bryant for yelling an anti-gay slur at a referee in 2011.

The NBA is so bad some are saying it is the most homophobic of all professional sports.

And here they go again, this time with Anthony Edwards who decided shouting anti-gay slurs out of a car to a group he thought were gay was a — OK.

But. but they apologized!