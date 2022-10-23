Yes, the “leaf rule” is actually a real thing. Here’s what the rules say about it

In Everyday use (irrespective of what the official rules dictate), when Golfers lose a ball that clearly came to rest in a pile of leaves, they often take a free drop rather than incurring a penalty and replaying the previous shot. On the surface, this “leaf rule” makes logical sense. Why should a golfer who can’t find their ball in a dense pile of leaves just off the fairway receive the same penalty as one who just sliced ​​one out-of-bounds?