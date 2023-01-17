Yeo Joins Gonzaga Men’s Basketball Roster

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga men’s basketball head coach Mark Few announced the addition of South Korean Jun Seok Yeo (pronounced JUNE Suh-k YO) to the roster. Yeo will enroll in classes this semester and train with the Zags this season, but not play in a game until 2023-24 as a sophomore.

Jun Seok Yeo

6-8, 220, Forward, South Korea (NBA Global Academy/Yongsan HS/Korea University)

Yeo is a transfer from Korea University in Seoul, South Korea. He attended the NBA Global Academy in Australia, before graduating from Yongsan High School in Seoul.

At the 2021 FIBA ​​U-19 World Cup in Latvia, Yeo averaged a tournament-high 25.6 points per game, while grabbing 10.6 rebounds per outing, which ranked second in the event. Against Argentina, he scored 27 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, and in the next game against Spain he finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds. Playing against former Bulldog Chet Holmgren and the United States, Yeo scored 21 points. In the final two games against Puerto Rico and Japan, Yeo racked up 31- and 36-point performances.

Yeo helped Korea’s senior national team qualify for the FIBA ​​Asia Cup 2021. He averaged 12.3 points and 4.0 rebounds in the three games while making his senior national team debut. The 19-year-old’s top showing was 23 points and 6 rebounds in a blowout win over Thailand. That came after he collected 12 points and 4 rebounds against Indonesia and preceded the big man picking up 2 points and 2 rebounds against the Philippines.

Yeo played at the FIBA ​​U18 Asian Championship 2018 and averaged 16.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.8 blocks despite being two years younger than the rest of the competition. He also participated in the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp in 2020 and played with the Australian Center of Excellence in 2019 at the NBA Academy Games. At Yongsan High School, Yeo guided his team to the Korean high school national title.

“This is a really big opportunity for me,” Yeo said. “I’m really happy to be a part of this program and family at Gonzaga.”