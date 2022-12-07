Years After Paying $13K to Justin Bieber’s Writer, 3X NBA Champion Reveals His Reaction Being a Part of Grammy Nominated Album: “Wow That’s Crazy”

One is a true Belieber and an NBA fan if they know how a 3xNBA Champion produced Justin Bieber’s song. Not only did he produce it, but that album was also eventually nominated for the Grammys, the Holy Grail for all artists.

The Dallas Mavericks player, JaVale McGee, had met Justin Bieber’s writer, Poo Bear, and paid him $13,000 dollars to write him two EDM songs. Even though he didn’t use it, McGee stayed in touch with him.

After 5-6 years, McGee made Bear listen to another track that the Writer liked. The duo started writing a song. McGee recalled the writing process and was seemingly humbled by the process.

JaVale McGee gets hold of a Justin Bieber track

JaVale McGee confidently agreed that he was a Grammy-nominated producer with Bieber. He said his pivot to the music industry happened because he loved technology within that realm. Per McGee, in today’s day and age, anyone could make beats out of a computer and not just from a violin.

He confessed that he doesn’t know how to play instruments. Rather, he was a self-declared tech “nerd”. Poo Bear apparently got back to the basketball player with a fully-finished song. That song was “Available” from his ‘Changes’ album.

“Wow, like this is crazy! I really got a Bieber song?said the Mavs star.

But what’s crazier is, McGee has never even met Justin Bieber. What tops the cake is he produced the song and won an NBA Championship ring in the same year! Which other player can boast of such a grand year?

His interest in music was as ardent and long-lasting as his professional basketball career. McGee has been on many teams for over a decade and networked with several producers as well.

But McGee needs to pick up his slack for the Mavericks. Else, the expectations set on him, and his potential can go to waste. NBA executives believe he is a poor fit for the franchise. Nevertheless, a good scoring board would be music to JaVale McGee’s ears right now.