Year in review: Our arts Picks for 2022 | Arts And Culture

A look back at some of the most memorable arts happenings of the year 2022.

BRATTLEBORO, MARCH

“Musician from Brattleboro hits silver screen in ‘Cyrano'” by Lex Lecce

Sam Amidon was born and raised in Brattleboro, before his music career took off and he made an appearance in the Oscar-nominated movie “Cyrano.” Having lived in London with his wife, Beth Orton, and their children for the past decade, this Vermont native started his musical career as a child playing the fiddle with his parents, Peter and Mary Alice Amidon. Amidon lets the Memories he has of Vermont take root in his music.

He met the director of “Cyrano,” starring Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett, through his wife, Beth.

“It’s just these very random little connections, friendships and musical links that have popped up in different ways over the years,” he said.

Wright approached Amidon to ask him if he would take the role of a guard and if he would be willing to shave his head. The answer to both questions was yes.

BRATTLEBORO, APRIL

“Any way you slice it, McLean’s ‘American Pie’ is a classic; will perform in Southern Vermont” by Bill LeConey

Brattleboro welcomed superstar Don McLean when he brought his “American Pie” 50th Anniversary Tour to the Latchis.

The eight and a half-minute magnum opus — inspired partly by the deaths of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and JP Richardson (The Big Bopper) in a plane crash in 1959 — tells the story of rock ‘n’ roll and a Nation undergoing a major social and cultural shift. It has been recognized as one of the top five songs of the 20th century by the Recording Industry Association of America.

“I’m so proud of what it’s accomplished. I’m proud of it on many, many levels,” McLean said of “American Pie” in a phone interview with Vermont News & Media. “Fortunately, I have a lot of other things so my life does not become ‘Groundhog Day.’ But it’s wonderful, it really is. The song is fun, and it gives people so much pleasure. I enjoy being the guy who did that.”

And McLean has an indirect connection to Brattleboro through his friend and early mentor, Pete Seeger. The late folk music legend often visited Brattleboro, where his great-grandparents once lived, and performed a benefit concert at the Latchis in 2008.

Also this year, Vermont News & Media editor and Reporter Bill LeConey Interviewed Byrds frontman Roger McGuinn in advance of a show at the Latchis in September, and reviewed a film screening and Q&A with Talking Heads members Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth at Next Stage Arts in Putney this month.

BENNINGTON, JUNE

“Bennington’s Pat Adams a ‘multidimensional’ thinker, artist, human” by Gena Mangiaratti

Renowned artist Pat Adams of Bennington sat down with Vermont News & Media to reflect on art and life. That spring, the Alexandre Gallery in New York hosted an exhibit focused on her work in the 1970s and ’80s, which her son Matthew Longo described as a “seminal period” for his mother’s art. By starting a retrospective series in the middle of her career, the next show can go in either direction, Longo noted, and the next show, in 2023, might focus on the 1990s and 2000s.

Of experiencing artwork as a viewer, a reader, listener and more, Adams told us:

“Something in the fabric of the painting, of the poem, of the music hooks into some urgent need, that you don’t even know you have or want, and you stay with it, and you go on and on with it, and it opens and releases so much. It really is truly wonderful, truly wonderful. You hear a piece of music, and you’re just, you know, you can’t move out of your chair for a while. One has to be able to trust that experience. But there’s so much awful work out there now, that it’s very hard. You know, it’s very hard for you to sort through things, but you need to develop your own sense of: ‘This is valuable.’ ‘Well, I cannot waste my time on this’ — it’s that kind of decision. Life is so short.”

MANCHESTER, JULY

“Could you learn a string quartet in two weeks? Students at Taconic Music are doing just that, and will perform on Monday” by Greg Sukiennik

Normally, college-level Classical music students would have a full semester to fully immerse themselves in a score and get to know all of its nuances. At summer music programs like Taconic Music’s Chamber Music Intensive in Manchester, the students learn those pieces in weeks — and absorb coaching from professional musicians at the same time.

Daunting? Yes, but the young artists said they appreciated the opportunity to learn from Taconic’s faculty, and from each other, amid the summer beauty of Southern Vermont.

BRATTLEBORO and MANCHESTER, JULY

“Brattleboro artist’s show explores ‘The Weight’ of domesticity” by Chris Mays

Brattleboro artist Ruth Shafer spent six months putting together “The Weight,” an exhibit displayed at the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester that combined sculptures and sewing to make what she described as familiar but uncomfortable connections. Shafter, who received a Vermont Arts Council grant for the project, said the show was “about obligation and expectation of comfort and service within the home and how that is expressed on the body of the domestic laborer, which is often the woman.”

NORTH ADAMS, MASS., OCTOBER

“Soccer Mommy, Performing at MassMoCA on Nov. 5, not standing still” by Greg Sukiennik

Touring behind her critically acclaimed third album, Sophie Allison, who records and performs as Soccer Mommy, opened up a window to her songwriting process, and her need to keep pushing herself artistically, in an interview ahead of her performance at MassMoCA in nearby North Adams , Mass.

She also addressed the personal emotional content of her songs and the way they resonate with fans — while warning listeners shouldn’t take her confessional lyrics too literally.

“Music can be very, not necessarily healing, but more of a kind of comfort,” she said. “It makes you feel seen, it makes you feel heard, it makes you feel like you’re not alone.”

