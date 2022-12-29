Year in Review: May 2022

With the summer months upcoming, the Plant City YMCA was granted a $10,000 donation in May that allowed them to provide free swim lessons to first grade students and water safety lessons to kindergarten and second grade students from Knights Elementary. And after being named queen during Plant City’s Junior Royalty pageant in January, Durant sophomore Kennedie Clinton prepared for the Miss Florida Teen USA pageant later in the month. In Plant City’s Little Miss Plant City Pageant, Shyla Stanaland was named queen.

After 28 years serving the Plant City area, local company Alan’s Air Conditioning became one of 10 air conditioning services in the country to receive Ruud Air Conditioning’s Pro Partner award for their work in 2021.

Around town, Plant City Police got out to have some fun with kids in the community as they participated in a new Cops vs. Kids kickball game at the Sadye Gibbs Martin Community Center. Plant City’s Relay For Life made its return to the Strawberry Festival grounds after a two-year hiatus, raising nearly $100,000, and the city announced a three-day Celebration of Juneteenth, with special Worship services, an Inaugural Juneteeth Parade and several other events throughout the weekend in mid-June.

Plant City native Brendan Smith finished his journey through the Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest, winning the national Championship for the 12-13 year old boys age group in Chicago — representing an Elks Lodge in Marietta, Ga. after moving from Plant City earlier in the year — to earn his spot in a brand new digital exhibit at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. After being swept in the season series, Durant baseball topped Plant City in their regional semifinal before claiming the district title over Newsome and Strawberry Crest claimed district titles in both baseball and softball, with baseball advancing through to a regional final appearance. Strawberry Crest’s softball Coach Ashton Johnson was subsequently named Coach of the Year for Hillsborough County’s Western Conference National Division, her second Coach of the Year award over her two years at Crest.

At the end of May, Seniors from Plant City, Durant, Strawberry Crest and Simmons Career Center all walked across the stage at the Florida State Fairgrounds for their respective graduations.

Related Stories