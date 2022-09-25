Year 13 of Tad Boyle era set to tip off for Colorado men’s basketball – BuffZone

Glance around the CU Events Center, and it’s not difficult to notice the changes surrounding the Colorado men’s basketball program.

The arena floor has been redesigned, as has the “pro wall” commemorating the program’s NBA alums that is the decorative highlight of the team offices. The roster has been overhauled as well, with five newcomers joining a mix that also features two other players returning from season-long injury absences.

And yet the more things change, the more they stay the same.

