Yaya Felder Leads Ohio Women’s Basketball with a Double-Double to Defeat the Dayton Flyers

DAYTON, OHIO. –The Ohio Bobcats (2-4, 0-0 MAC) defeated the Dayton Flyers (0-7, 0-0 A10) Tonight (Nov. 29) at UD Arena. The final score of the non-conference matchup was 52-51 with the Bobcats coming out on top to mark their second win in a row on the road. Yaya Felder led the Bobcats in scoring and rebounds with her first double double of the season, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

The first quarter started on a rare note with Dayton being charged with an administrative technical foul for having three flashing lights on the shot clock. The current Collegiate basketball regulations permit only one flashing light on the shot clock. Caitlyn Kroll scored first for Ohio grabbing a point off a free throw before the jump ball was thrown. Possession was quickly taken by Ohio and Abby Garnett scored a 3 point jumper to give the Bobcats a 4-0 lead. Caitlyn Kroll , Jaya McClure and Ella Pope also had 3PT Jumpers to start the quarter, putting the Bobcats up 15-4. Ohio held onto the lead for the first 10 minutes, finishing out the quarter 17-13.

The Flyers began the 2nd quarter with a foul on Caitlyn Kroll , giving her two more points on the free throw line. Not far after, Yaya Felder found herself at the line with two free throws from a shooting foul, increasing the Ohio lead. Ella Pope also put points on the board for the Bobcats during the first half with driving layups in the paint. Going into the locker room at half the Bobcats recorded 18 rebounds, were 100% at the free throw line, and were up 31-24.

Dayton came out for the half with a renewed Offensive spirit, scoring a 3 point jumper within the first 10 seconds of play. The Flyers momentum continued into the 3rd quarter getting the score to an even 32-32. Yaya Felder responded to the tie game scoring the next four points for Ohio before Kroll sunk another 3 pointer Assisted by Jaya McClure . Dayton stayed within three points of Ohio in the 3rd quarter, Proving to put up a fight. In the last 10 seconds of the third, Dayton was up 42-41, before Yaya scored a driving layup in the last few seconds to put Ohio in the lead 43-42.

To start the fourth quarter of the game, Caitlyn Kroll hit another 3 pointer off a Dayton turnover to set the tone for Ohio’s final ten minutes of play. The contest went back and forth in the final quarter with both teams alternating who had the lead. Jaya McClure , Yaya Felder and Ella Pope all held strong on the offense putting up points in the paint. In the last five seconds of play the Bobcats were down 50-51 before Ella Pope found a wide open lane to drive the ball and make the game winning layup with 3 seconds left on the clock.

Overall, the Bobcats ended the game with a FG% of .300 (17-57), a 3PT% of .210 (7-34), and a FT% of .790 (11-14). Ohio also accumulated 34 rebounds, 5 blocks, 9 steals, and 9 assists.

The Ohio Bobcats will stay on the road this weekend and travel to Washington DC where they will face George Washington. The Bobcats will face George Washington on December 2. Tip-off is set for 6 pm and can be streamed on ESPN+.

