Yanka Kupala’s readings held in Israel’s Ashdod

MINSK, 28 December (BelTA) – The Belarusian embassy jointly with the All-Israeli Association of Immigrants from Belarus held the traditional Yanka Kupala’s readings in the Israeli city of Ashdod on 28 December, BelTA learned from the Belarusian embassy.

The readings were dedicated to the 140th birthdays of the classics of Belarusian literature – Yanka Kupala and Yakub Kolas. The literary readings were held in the town square, which was named after Yanka Kupala 10 years ago and where a monument to him was erected later in 2015.

The event was attended by Vice-Mayor of Ashdod Eli Nacht, the leadership of the regional branch and members of the All-Israeli Association of Immigrants from Belarus, activists of the Belarusian community, Israeli Poets and lovers of the Belarusian classics.

In his speech, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Israel Evgeny Vorobyov emphasized the outstanding contribution of both Poets to the development of Belarusian literature, who became one of its most famous founders, Founders of the Belarusian literary language, true symbols of the nation. They emphasized a special symbolism of this event held during the Year of Historical Memory celebrated in Belarus.

The participants of the event recalled the works of the national Poets of Belarus, read their works and Poems dedicated to them.