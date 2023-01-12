Yangic (Gammarus) Species Found in Turkey Entered World Literature » Expat Guide Turkey

Turkish Scientists introduced a new species of Yangyang (gammarus) to the world literature in Zonguldak.

Binali Yildirim University, Department of Biology, Dr. Faculty Member Mert Elverici and arachnologist (scientist interested in the sub-branch of zoology that studies spiders and scorpions) at the Cyprus Wildlife Research InstituteKadir Bogac Kunt, conducted studies on different species in Gokgol Cave in Zonguldak.

The samples of the bipeds from the crustacean (crustacea) class they collected were collected by Ege University Faculty of Fisheries Professor, who is an expert in this field. Dr. Murat Ozbek, Recep Tayyip Erdogan UniversityFaculty of Fisheries, Dr. He shared it with Faculty Members Ismail Aksu and Hazel Baytasoglu.

As a result of morphological and molecular analyses, it was revealed that the living things in question were a new species, different from other similar species in the world, and that had not been described by the scientific community until now.

With the article published in an international refereed journal, the new fire species was named gammarus tumaf, after the Turkish Caving Federation (TUMAF).

Prof. Dr. The team, including Murat Ozbekin, also identified 2 different species of fire in 2019 in the 1429-meter Cheeselikonu Cave, which is considered the Deepest Cave in Turkey in the Anamur district of Mersin. Gave them the names gammarus egmao and gammarus Deryae.

“There are more than a thousand species in the world”

Prof. Dr. Ozbek explained that gammarus are crustacean creatures with a length of 0.5 to 1 cm that usually live in cool springs, streams and the shores of lakes.

Stating that the Cave is visited by tourists and that this situation negatively affects living things, Ozbek emphasized that this rare species that only lives in Gokgol Cave should be taken under protection.

Stating that these Creatures are Abundant in spring waters, Streams and lakes, they also live in well waters and underground waters in caves, Ozbek said:

“With this study, it was found that there is an endemic species in Gokgol Cave, that is, it is only found there in the world. We have brought this to the scientific world. The biological wealth of the countries is one of the most important parts of their natural wealth. When viewed from the outside, this species is very similar to other species belonging to the same genus.

There are 51 different species of this creature in our country. We have found the 52nd here. There are more than a thousand species in the world. This is this kind of thing when I look at them from the outside, normally a person, maybe even me. not living things. They are very similar to each other in terms of appearance. However, with molecular or detailed microscopic examinations, the species can be determined and the expert can decide.

Ozbek stated that the creature in the 350-million-year-old Gökgöl Cave has adapted to this place, adding that they are happy to have made such an important discovery.

“THESE ARE BEAUTIFUL DEVELOPMENTS”

Expressing his thanks to his teammates, Ozbek said:

“There was a species here that was not known to the scientific community, we found it. Future studies may now be conservation studies or other molecular studies. Our scientists are working on this subject. These are good developments. The number of scientists was not high. Maybe because of this, these subjects were under the rule of foreigners.”