Yale-Penn Ivy League Football Game Disrupted by Protestors

Saturday afternoon’s game between Yale and Penn was disrupted by student protesters towards the end of Halftime when the individuals stormed the field to Protest multiple measures aimed at Penn administrators.

Bella DiAmore of The Philadelphia Inquirer tweeted a photo of the flyer that students handed out to fans on Saturday afternoon.

The flyer stated that protesters had been camping out for 39 days for climate and community justice. Specifically, students were asking for resolutions to three open items affecting the university.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button