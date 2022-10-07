Yakima’s Beauchamp begins his first NBA preseason | Sports

Yakima’s MarJon Beauchamp saw plenty of action and found some success in his first two NBA preseason games.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ first-round pick and former Yakima Valley College standout played a combined 39 minutes off the bench for the 2021 NBA Champions at home against Memphis last Saturday and against Atlanta on Thursday in Abu Dhabi. They grabbed nine rebounds while scoring eight points on 3-of-11 shooting.

Beauchamp projects to be primarily a defensive weapon this season for a team loaded with offensive talent. Wrist surgery is expected to keep three-time all-star Khris Middleton out through at least the regular-season opener on Oct. 20, potentially giving Beauchamp more opportunities to shine.

He played 27 minutes and threw down a thunderous fast break dunk against Memphis with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and guard Veteran guard Pat Connaughton both watching from the bench. Beauchamp had learned some tragic news just a few days earlier and wrote a message on his shoes after the unexpected death of his friend Zay Harris, the son of NBA guard, and Chelan native, Joe Harris.

Milwaukee is set to face Atlanta in Abu Dhabi once again Saturday at 9 am before traveling to Chicago for a game on Oct. 11. The Bucks will conclude their preseason schedule in Milwaukee against Brooklyn on Oct. 12, Beauchamp’s 22nd birthday.