Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Argentina vs. Mexico

Saturday’s single-game Yahoo Slate features a Matchup between Mexico and Argentina with the South Americans being heavy favorites in a Pivotal match for both with only a point between them after the opening match day.

CASH GAME STRATEGY

Do you want me to tell you to fade Lionel Messi ($32)? I don’t think I can do that. Messi takes penalties and the majority of Corners for Argentina while having the highest goalscoring odds at +125. Messi also creates plenty of peripheral points, drawing fouls, creating chances and taking shots to go along with the highest ceiling on the slate. He’s an easy choice for captain.

Emiliano Martinez ($18) is a salary-saving option with Mexico’s implied goal total resting under one. The clean sheet is never guaranteed, but Martinez could be forced into a couple of saves while likely coming away with the four-point win bonus.

Other Argentina options include Papu Gomez ($15) who plays in wide areas and took one set piece in the opener, Lautaro Martinez ($24) who has the second-best goal odds at +180 and Angel Di Maria ($26) who is expensive but created two chances in the opening loss to Saudi Arabia and plays in an attacking role.

For Mexico, Luis Chavez ($14) and Ernesto Alexis Vega ($21) split corner kicks, with the former creating a team-high two chances in the opening match despite playing in the midfield three. Hirving Lozano ($25) also created two chances in open play and has the best odds to score on the team at a paltry +450. In the back four, Jesus Gallardo ($18) got forward against Poland, with Cesar Montes ($15) and Hector Moreno ($17) options for clearances, tackles and interceptions in a match where Mexico is likely to be on the backfoot.

TOURNAMENT STRATEGY

For tournaments, the Messi fade should be one for the same reason as other single-game slates because he will surely be the highest-rostered player. It’s hard to fade the upside, but if he doesn’t score you’re playing against that many fewer lineups. Martinez is probably also going to be popular with his solid goal odds, so Di Maria makes for the best differential Captain play on Argentina, with his +300 goal odds dragging him down. Marcos Acuna ($12) is cheap and split corner kicks with Messi, so combining him with a center-back such as Nicolas Otamendi ($19) is a way to get difference and hope for a set-piece goal.

Lozano is my favorite option from Mexico, but Henry Martin ($28) will probably be extremely low rostered with +475 goal odds in a Matchup where Mexico are not expected to score. Combining him with Gallardo is a decent option for the same reason as playing Acuna.

The odds expect a one-sided Argentina win so playing Rodrigo De Paul ($24) at low rostership isn’t the worst idea. While players such as Julian Alvarez ($17) and Angel Correa ($15) are too cheap in the unlucky scenario that they start.