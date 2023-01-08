Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 8

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

After a slow slate on Saturday, we’re back to normal with nine games and six making up the main card. That’s the perfect amount for DFS because it’s not too many players to get lost in, but it’s enough to diversify your lineups. We have some great options on this slate, so let’s get started with the hottest player in the NBA.

Guards

Luka DoncicDAL at OKC ($60)

Luka is the best player in fantasy, and it’s not even close. The Slovenian is leading the NBA with 61 Yahoo points per game, thanks to his league-leading 38 percent usage rate. His recent form is even more ridiculous, averaging 41.4 points, 11 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.9 steals over his last seven outings. That looks even more absurd because Doncic is coming off his worst game of the year. That doesn’t concern us at all because this Matchup with OKC is outstanding, who rank 25th in points allowed and Luka dropping 61 and 64 Yahoo points in their two matchups this year.

D’Angelo RussellMIN at HOU ($27)

Many people forget this, but Russell was an All-Star just a few years ago. He’s been playing third-fiddle for most of the season with Karl-Anthony Towns as the alpha, but has been outstanding since the big man got injured with at least 29 Yahoo points in 18 of his last 20 games while generating a 35-point average during that span. That makes Russell a worthy play against anyone, and we love that Houston is surrendering the most Fantasy points to opposing PGs. In their four meetings since the start of last season, he registered a 39-point average.

Guard to Avoid

Mike ConleyUTA at MEM ($19)

Conley is a former All-Star, but the Veteran is on the back nine of his career. The 35-year-old hasn’t cracked 40 Fantasy points in any game this season while only averaging 26 Yahoo points. That’s not favorable against the Grizzlies since they rank eighth in points allowed and second in defensive efficiency. That’s enough reason to fade Conley, but this being the second half of a back-to-back set clinches it.

Forwards

Kawhi LeonardLAC vs. ATL ($32)

Leonard just suffered his worst game of the season on Friday, but every LA player struggled in that blowout against Denver. We’re willing to overlook that dude because he scored at least 32 Yahoo points in his previous nine games. More importantly, Kawhi logged at least 35 minutes in the three previous outings, which means he’s finally ready for a full workload. He can be a $50 player in a full-time role, and shouldn’t have any issues against a 22nd-ranked Atlanta defense.

Jaren Jackson Jr, MEM vs. UTA ($31)

Jackson has hovered around $30 all season, and it’s hard to understand why. The big man is averaging 37 Y! points per game since his season debut while doing that damage in only 26 minutes a night. That’s one of the best per-minute rates you’ll see, and it looks even better since JJJ lists a 44-point average across his last four fixtures. Getting to face Utah is the best part of this as they’re ranked 23rd in points allowed and 25th in defensive efficiency. And in their three matchups last year, they averaged 44 Y! against them.

Forward to Avoid

Caris LeVertCLE at PHX ($24)

We love LeVert as a player, but it’s been rough for him when this backcourt has been at full health. The versatile forward is averaging 32 Yahoo points across his last five outings, but all of those came with either Donovan Mitchell or Darius Garland sidelined. That’s going to force a lot of people to use him, but we’re going to fade LeVert with Mitchell and Garland suiting up. In his 16 appearances off the bench this year, he compiled a 19-point average. There’s simply not enough usage to go around with those two studs back, particularly for a $24 player. Facing Phoenix is ​​no easy task either since they sit ninth in total defense.

Centers

Steven AdamsMEM vs. UTA ($26)

We had a center against Utah yesterday, and we’re going right back to the well. We already talked about how they’re one of the worst defenses, and it looks even more advantageous since they’re surrendering the second-most Fantasy points to opposing centers. That’s amazing with how Adams is vacuuming up the glass right now while producing at least 35 Yahoo points in four of his last five games. He’s averaging 16.4 rebounds per game over that superb stretch and is one of the safest bets in this salary range to grab double-digit boards.

Alperen SengunHOU vs. MIN ($22)

Sengun is one of the NBA’s most exciting young centers, and we genuinely believe he has the ability to be an All-Star. The Turkish big man is averaging 31 Yahoo points this season despite only playing 26 minutes a night. He’s also posted at least 41 Yahoo points in three of his last seven, which is an absurd upside from such an affordable player. A Matchup with Minnesota is Magnificent as the team is ranked fourth in pace and 19th in total defense. In their last two matchups, Sengun has managed 31 and 35 Y!.

Center to Avoid

Deandre AytonPHX vs. CLE ($27)

There’s something wrong in Phoenix right now. They’ve lost seven of their last eight games, and they look Worse every time out. It’s not really Ayton’s fault, but we have to assume Cleveland will focus on him here. That’s scary because the Cavs sit first in both points allowed and defensive efficiency while surrendering the third-fewest Fantasy points to opposing centers. Ayton has also flashed an atrocious floor recently with only 20 and 14 Yahoo points over the last week. There’s also blowout potential with how pitiful Phoenix has been, and it makes him challenging to trust in this difficult spot.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily Fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it is possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily Fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.