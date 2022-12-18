Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 18

We were pleased with how Saturday’s article played out, and we have another fun card here. While there are seven games overall, only five make up the main slate. There are still plenty of options, and it was tough to limit it to just six players. With that in mind, let’s start with one of my favorite players in the NBA.

Guards

Fred VanVleetTOR vs. GSW ($34)

VanVleet was mired in a terrible slump this time last week, but something has changed with the former All-Star. He’s produced at least 33 Yahoo points in five straight games, with 55 and 65 in his last two. Those are both season-highs, and it’s clear FVV is feeling it without OG Anunoby. A premier matchup with the Warriors should keep him rolling, with Golden State ranked 26th in points allowed with the worst road defense. And in their most recent matchup, VanVleet dropped 64.4 Yahoo points.

Jordan PooleGSW at TOR ($30)

Now that Stephen Curry is out for the next 2-3 weeks, it’s time for Poole to take over this offense. The Sharpshooter has been outstanding in that role all season, averaging 36 Yahoo points per game in 11 starts. That’s no surprise since he’s seeing a massive boost in usage, minutes and shot attempts while posting a 35 percent usage rate with Chef Curry off the floor this year. Toronto can be a terrifying matchup for most, but Poole provided 43 Y! points last time they faced each other.

Guard to Avoid

Russell WestbrookLAL vs. WAS ($30)

Westbrook has been amazing at times this season, but the valuation is finally getting back to where it should have been all along. Russ has to provide 30-40 Fantasy points to provide value in this salary range, and that’s tough with his current role. The former All-Star is playing just 27 minutes a night over his last 14. That’s far from surprising since LeBron James and Dennis Schroder are finally healthy. Westbrook has also only surpassed 30 minutes in two of those, and there’s some severe blowout potential here against one of the NBA’s worst teams.

Forwards

LeBron JamesLAL vs. WAS ($45)

It’s honestly amazing what LeBron is doing in his 20th year. The future Hall-of-Famer has recorded at least 36 Yahoo points in all 21 games while generating an average of 49. That makes him one of the safest plays on every slate, but it’s scary to think what he could do here with Anthony Davis (foot) already ruled out. Washington is a wonderful matchup with King James averaging 44 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists in their two meetings last season. If he sees the 35 percent usage rate we expect with AD off the floor, he should be at least $50.

Deni AvdijaWAS at LAL ($19)

The Wizards have been one of the worst clubs over the last month, but it’s no fault of Avdija. The 2020 Top-10 pick has registered at least 28 Yahoo points in five of his last six games. The boost in playing time is the main reason for the breakout as he’s seeing 35 minutes a night. That workload and Fantasy production are incredible for a sub-$20 player, and Avdija should continue to get work for this underperforming team. Facing the Lakers is Fantastic as they’re ranked 25th in defensive efficiency while giving up the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing SFs.

Forward to Avoid

Saddiq BeyDET vs. BKN ($17)

This Detroit roster isn’t great, but they have a deep rotation. That’s hurt Bey’s role by relegating him to bench duties since returning from an injury. That’s led to him averaging 17 Yahoo points per game across 25 minutes over his last four. That’s terrifying for a player in this salary range, and Bey’s 21-point average in his last 11 shows an even scarier sample size. Facing the Nets is daunting as they’re ranked eighth in defensive efficiency and ninth in points allowed. There’s also a chance Brooklyn will blow out Detroit, which would further limit Bey’s court time.

Centers

Nicolas ClaxtonBKN at DET ($22)

Brooklyn was acting weird when they messed with Claxton’s minutes earlier in the year, but they’ve clearly learned from that mistake. He’s scored at least 23 Yahoo points in 12 straight while averaging 34 Y! across 29 minutes a night. Clax has been a per-minute stud throughout his career, and should be a $30 player in a 30-minute role. Facing Detroit’s disastrous defense is the icing on the cake being ranked 29th in both defensive efficiency and points allowed.

Jalen DurenDET vs. BKN ($13)

This Pistons’ rotation can be frustrating at times, but they’re beginning to give Duren the minutes he’s earned. The rookie has started in four straight fixtures while averaging 29 Yahoo points during that span. He’s also scored a season-high 35 Y! points in back-to-back outings while logging season-highs in minutes. It’s clear the Pistons are starting to realize Duren is one of their best big men, and they’ll need to use that against an undersized Brooklyn squad.

I wanted to write up Nikola Jokic, but he’s an easy pick against a Charlotte team surrendering the most Fantasy points to opposing centers.

Center to Avoid

Chris BoucherTOR vs. GSW ($16)

We had Boucher in this section last week, and he’ll remain here until he gets closer to the minimum on Yahoo. The coaching staff simply doesn’t trust him, thereby limiting his upside throughout his career. Boucher hasn’t cracked 25 Fantasy points in 10 straight games while posting 18 or fewer Yahoo points in eight of those. He’s also barely cracking 20 minutes a night, and it makes it impossible to trust him with this frontcourt finally healthy. Golden State can be a good matchup for many players, but all the small-ball they run could also hurt someone like Boucher.