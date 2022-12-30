Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 30

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

We’re set for another busy night with nine games on Friday. The Suns, who will be without Devin Booker (groin) for at least the next four weeks, will be in action against the Raptors and they’re playing the second of a back-to-back set. Coming off a big overtime win over the Bucks on Wednesday, the Bulls will try to avoid a letdown when they host the Pistons. A Matchup promising plenty of star power will take place in New Orleans when Zion Williamson and the Pelicans take on Joel Embiid and the 76ers. Let’s discuss some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Klay ThompsonGS vs. POR ($26): The Warriors need the Klay of old while they try to stay afloat without Stephen Curry (shoulder). He responded by scoring at least 33.4 Yahoo points in three of four games. He’s also produced at least 39.4 Y! in each of his last five home matchups.

Jordan ClarksonUTA at SAC ($23): Clarkson continues to provide plenty of offense for the Jazz with at least 21 points in five straight outings. His usage rate is up to 27.4 percent and he’s even averaging a career high 4.4 assists. This should be a great matchup for Clarkson to stay hot considering the Kings have played at the fourth-fastest pace.

Guard to Avoid

De’Anthony MeltonPHI at NO ($21): The 76ers are set to receive a significant boost with Tyrese Maxey (foot) listed as probable. He’s been out for over a month, so it would seem likely he’ll log limited minutes in his first game back. Maxey’s return should eventually lead to less court time for Melton, who has already recorded 22.1 Yahoo points or fewer in three of his last five games.

FORWARDS

Giannis AntetokounmpoMIL vs. MIN ($54): Khris Middleton (knee) and Jrue Holiday (illness) didn’t play against the Bulls on Wednesday, leaving Giannis to carry the Bucks. While they didn’t win, they still dominated with 45 points, 22 rebounds and seven assists. Middleton has been ruled out for Friday and Holiday is doubtful, setting up Giannis to boast another incredibly high floor.

Donte DiVincenzoGS vs. POR ($19): Not only is Curry out for the Warriors, but Andrew Wiggins (illness) is going to miss his 13th straight game. DiVincenzo has been thrust into a more prominent role, and he’s come through with at least 30.1 Yahoo points in five of his last seven appearances. At this salary, he offers potential to provide significant value.

Forward to Avoid

Harrison BarnesSAC vs. UTA ($17): Barnes has seen his usage rate fall to 16.9 percent, which would be his lowest mark since 2015-16. He also usually doesn’t provide much in the way of assists, which further complicates his Fantasy value. After registering 15.4 Yahoo points or fewer in two of his last three games, there’s not much to get excited about Barnes.

CENTERS

Domantas SabonisSAC vs. UTA ($43): A finger injury against the Wizards last week put Sabonis’ future in question. They sat out Tuesday against the Nuggets, but returned for their rematch Wednesday. It sure didn’t look like the issue was bothering him while he racked up 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. With both teams ranked in the bottom-10 for league defensive rating, a potential Shootout could leave Sabonis with a juicy stat line.

Jalen DurenDET at CHI ($18): Duren produced yet another solid effort Wednesday against the Magic with seven points, 18 rebounds, four assists and a block across 34 minutes. He’s averaged 10.0 points and 12.9 rebounds in the last 10 games as a starter, which should cement him in the role moving forward. For those who want to fade the top-tier centers, Duren stands out as a top target.

Center to Avoid

Jonas ValanciunasNO vs. PHI ($23): With Zion Williamson back in the fold, Valanciunas has seen his production take a hit. He’s logged nearly six fewer minutes per game compared to last season, leaving him with modest averages of 13.8 points and 9.4 rebounds. Throw in the potential for foul trouble in a matchup with Embiid and Valanciunas could be a risky option.

